Bosnian prosecution revokes arrest warrant for RS president
(MENAFN) The Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina has revoked an arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska (RS), one of the country’s two main administrative entities, according to reports on Friday. Dodik had previously faced charges related to undermining the country’s constitutional order.
Dodik appeared at the prosecutor’s office with his legal counsel to provide a formal statement. Following his appearance, the authorities decided to cancel both the arrest and detention orders. However, officials warned that if Dodik resumes using separatist language, the warrant could be reactivated.
Earlier, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina had sentenced Dodik to one year in prison and barred him from holding public office for six years. The charges stemmed from his refusal to follow the directives issued by the Office of the High Representative (OHR), the international body overseeing the peace process in the country.
In response to the court’s decision, the National Assembly of Republika Srpska (NSRS) took action to restrict several national institutions—including the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Court, and the State Investigation and Protection Agency—from operating within RS territory.
