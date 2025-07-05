Hummer To Ferrari: MS Dhoni's 10 Most Expensive And Luxurious Cars Will Blow Your Mind

From a Porsche 911 to vintage beauties, MS Dhoni's garage is a treasure trove of expensive cars. Check out Dhoni's love for cars, from Jeeps to Hummers.

Former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, loves cars and bikes. His garage boasts a Porsche 911, worth around 2.5 crore rupees.

MS Dhoni's collection also includes a Ferrari 5990 GT sports car, priced at 1.40 crore rupees.

MS Dhoni is often seen driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, worth around 1.3 crore. It has a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine and 707 bhp.

MS Dhoni also owns a Hummer H2. This four-wheel drive is priced between 75 and 80 lakh rupees, known for its rugged look, perfect for off-roading.

Dhoni loves the Audi series. He owns an Audi Q7, a luxury SUV with advanced features, worth around 1 crore rupees.

MS Dhoni also has a Land Rover Freelander 2, a premium SUV with powerful performance, priced around 45 to 50 lakh rupees.

Dhoni loves vintage cars. This 1970s vintage American muscle car is worth approximately 80 lakh rupees.

MS Dhoni's collection includes a Mercedes-Benz GLE 250d. This luxury SUV offers top-class technology and comfort, priced around 75 to 80 lakh rupees.

MS Dhoni's collection also features a vintage Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, worth around 1.5 crore rupees.

Dhoni also owns a modified Nissan Jonga 1 Ton, customized with large army wheels, priced around 15 to 20 lakh rupees.