Hospital Mae Lewis Forms Alliance With Amexcare To Accept U.S., Canadian And European International Health Insurance No Upfront Costs For Qualified Patients

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) David, Chiriquí – July 2025 - Hospital Centro Médico Mae Lewis, a trusted leader in private healthcare in western Panama, is excited to announce a new alliance with Amexcare, a global medical billing company that specializes in processing international insurance claims. This partnership makes it easier than ever for foreign residents, travelers, retirees and expats to receive quality medical care in Panama at Hospital Mae Lewis without having to pay out-of-pocket for covered services.Through Amexcare, Hospital Mae Lewis now accepts a variety of foreign insurance plans-including U.S. Medicare Advantage, private U.S. insurance, and many Canadian insurance policies. Medicare Advantage can be used for urgent care or emergencies in Panama.Thanks to this collaboration, eligible patients can take advantage of cashless medical services & billing, where medical expenses are billed directly to their insurance provider, eliminating the stress of patient reimbursement paperwork and upfront costs.“This is a major step forward in making healthcare more accessible for international patients in Panama,” said a spokesperson for Hospital Mae Lewis.“By working with Amexcare, we're proud to offer direct billing for foreign insurance and ensure that our patients can focus on their health, not on medical bills.”As part of this initiative, patients can pre-register at the Hospital Mae Lewis International Insurance Department to confirm their insurance coverage before receiving care. Pre-registration helps streamline the admission and billing process, allowing for faster and smoother patient experience, especially in urgent or emergency situations.Benefits of the Mae Lewis–Amexcare Alliance:



No upfront payment for covered services

Direct billing to accepted U.S. & Canadian insurers

Faster approvals and simplified claims process

Access to top-tier medical care without financial stress Easy pre-registration with the hospital's international insurance team



Located in David, Chiriquí, Hospital Mae Lewis has been serving the community for over 30 years. With 24/7 emergency services, modern diagnostic equipment, and a wide range of specialties, the hospital is known for its compassionate and high-quality care.

This new alliance is especially beneficial for retirees, snowbirds, and expats who want peace of mind knowing that their international insurance will be honored-and that they won't be left with a large bill.

Patients with international insurance are encouraged to pre-register. Please email the following documents to ...

A photo of the front and of your insurance cardA photo of the back of your insurance card

– OR – a copy of your insurance policy or document

A photo of a valid government-issued ID (passport, driver's license, etc.)

Once received, the verification team will review your documents, and you will receive an email confirming your insurance benefits and eligibility. This step helps ensure that your coverage is verified in advance, making your arrival smoother and more efficient.

Verification of insurance benefits must be completed once every calendar year, as insurance providers, particularly Medicare, may update their terms and conditions annually. Submitting updated documents each year helps Hospital Mae Lewis maintain accurate records and provide you with the most seamless care experience possible.



About Hospital Mae Lewis

Founded in 1993, Hospital Centro Médico Mae Lewis is a leading private hospital in David, Panama, offering comprehensive healthcare services and modern medical facilities to both local and international patients.



About Amexcare

Amexcare is a global medical billing firm that partners with hospitals across Latin America to process health insurance claims from the U.S., Canada, and Europe-helping patients access care without upfront payments or reimbursement delays.