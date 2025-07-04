PSG President Confirms Dembele Deserves 2025 Ballon D'or Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: President of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Nasser Al Khelaifi has confirmed that his team's player, Ousmane Dembele, deserves to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, praising his exceptional performance this season.

In statements made on the sidelines of his team's preparations in Atlanta ahead of their match against Bayern Munich in the 2025 Club World Cup quarterfinals, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, Al Khelaifi said, "Given the wonderful season Dembele has had, there is no doubt he will win the Ballon d'Or," noting his impressive statistics, having finished the season with 33 goals and 15 assists.

He considered the player's win an important achievement for the Parisian club, but stressed that the most important thing is for everyone to play for the team.

Al Khelaifi also touched on the revised Club World Cup format and the condensed match schedule, saying, "When you organize a competition like this, there may be some imperfect points, but overall it's fantastic and creates a new market for football and strengthens the club's brand as a whole. I don't understand why people criticize this tournament. In the past, clubs and players didn't participate in the World Cup, so we have to think positively."

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are aiming to win the first title in this new competition, despite the presence of major international clubs, most notably Real Madrid.