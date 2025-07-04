Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Canada, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2025 was $70.37 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.3% and 14.3%, respectively. These compare with the 10.2% and 26.4% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at June 30, 2025, the leverage represented 13.6% of CGI's net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and up from 13.4% at June 30, 2024.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at June 30, 2025 was $39.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -2.3% and 11.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.3 %
Industrials 21.1 %
Financials 14.1 %
Materials 13.1 %
Energy 12.3 %
Consumer Discretionary 9.5 %
Real Estate 3.9 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.1 %
Communication Services 0.6 %


The top ten investments which comprised 37.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2025 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 4.9 %
Celestica Inc. 4.5 %
WSP Global Inc. 3.9 %
Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.9 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.7 %
Dollarama Inc. 3.6 %
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.3 %
Mastercard Incorporated 3.3 %
Shopify Inc. 3.0 %
Apple Inc. 2.9 %


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: ...
website:


