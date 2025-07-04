Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at June 30, 2025, the leverage represented 13.6% of CGI's net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and up from 13.4% at June 30, 2024.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at June 30, 2025 was $39.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -2.3% and 11.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2025 were as follows: