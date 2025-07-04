Wishpro Launches Advanced Magnetic Infusion Technology For Smarter Skin Management
The Future of Skin Health, Powered by Magnetic Infusion
At the heart of Wishpro is a revolutionary technology: Magnetic Infusion Technology (MIT) . Unlike surface-level creams and serums, Wishpro uses electromagnetic pulses to gently open microchannels in the skin, allowing highly active ingredients to reach deeper layers, where real change happens.
Paired with precision-formulated, single-use capsules, this synergy of technology and formulation delivers non-invasive, high-performance, clinically proven skin management.
Wishpro delivers dermatologist-trusted results through four interchangeable treatment heads-Red Light, Blue Light, Microcurrent, and Exfoliation.
Renowned Japanese aesthetic physician Dr. Yoshiomi Mori says:
“I was truly surprised by Wishpro's ability to activate red blood cells, something I've never seen from any other beauty device.”
Watch the testimonial here:
This red blood cell activation supercharges the skin's ability to heal, regenerate, and absorb nutrients.
Targeted Serum Capsules, Powered by Science
Wishpro offers a suite of 13 RFID-enabled serum capsules, each formulated to treat specific concerns-from dullness and hyperpigmentation to acne, sensitivity, and visible aging.
Each capsule is clinically formulated, hygienically sealed, and designed for maximum absorption through Wishpro's infusion technology. Many have been clinically proven to deliver visible, measurable results.
Key highlights include:
-
β-White (Brightening Capsule): Clinically shown to reduce melanin by 79%, with a 30% reduction in dark spots within 56 days.
Biogomm'age (Peel Exfoliator Capsule): Clinically proven biodegradable scrub tech with Vitamin B5 + E, delivering softer, smoother skin with minimal irritation.
Neodermyl® (Neo Energy Capsule): Clinically proven to increase collagen density (7.6x), improve firmness (13x), and reduce wrinkles (15%).
The Wishpro Philosophy: Bridging Skincare
Wishpro integrates advanced technology with targeted skincare solutions, combining efficiency, hygiene, and user-focused design. Its name reflects a commitment to professional standards and thoughtful innovation in everyday skin management.
For more information, contact: +65 6292 0100, or visit .
