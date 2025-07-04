Ramayana Update: Makers Announce Main Cast, Ranbir Kapoor To Play Lord Rama

The first promo for Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Ramayana was released on Thursday. The promo looks amazing, and fans are going crazy over it. The film will be released in two parts.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is one of the most awaited films. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie after the release of the first promo. The movie is being made on a budget of 835 crores.

The makers of Ramayana have revealed only 5 main characters in the promo. The rest of the star cast is still under wraps, while 15 more stars will be seen in the film. Let's know about those 5 characters...

The promo of Ramayana revealed that Ranbir Kapoor is playing the lead role of Ram. We get a glimpse of him in the promo.

Through the promo, the makers have revealed that Sai Pallavi is playing the role of Sita. Sai Pallavi is a well-known actress in the South Indian film industry.

TV actor Ravi Dubey will be seen in the role of Ram's younger brother Lakshman. Ravi is also a producer along with being an actor. He has produced some TV shows.

South actor Yash is playing the most important role of Ravana in Ramayana. Yash has gained considerable popularity from both parts of the film KGF.

The makers have also revealed in the promo who will play the role of Hanuman in the film Ramayana. Sunny Deol will play the role of Hanuman. He is currently busy shooting for his film Border 2.

Director Nitesh Tiwari is making Ramayana on a budget of 835 crores. The first part of the film will be released on Diwali 2026. While the second part will be released on Diwali 2027.