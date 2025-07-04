Ramayana Teaser OUT: First Look Of Ranbir's Rama And Yash's Ravana Sparks Buzz Online [WATCH]

The highly anticipated first look promo for Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's film Ramayana has been revealed. The promo is stunning, showcasing Ranbir Kapoor in his portrayal of Lord Rama. His look is captivating, wielding a bow and arrow amidst a backdrop of a forest, sun, and clouds. Alongside Ranbir, Yash's appearance as Ravana is also revealed. The video depicts a battle between Rama and Ravana. Fans are loving the looks of both Ranbir and Yash on social media and are actively commenting. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will be released in two parts. The first part is scheduled for Diwali 2026, while the second part will be released during Diwali 2027. The total budget for both films is 835 crores.

What's in the first promo of the film Ramayana?

Everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra's film Ramayana. However, the wait won't end soon, as the first part of the film is slated for a Diwali 2026 release. The first promo is quite impressive, showcasing a battle between Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana. The promo also reveals the main cast: Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. However, the promo doesn't disclose any other cast members.

