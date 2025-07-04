Over £55,000 Raised At M R Scaffolding And I See Apps Charity Golf Day For Legacy Youth Zone

MENAFN - Pressat) Legacy Youth Zone, based in Croydon, is proud to announce that an incredible £55,937 was raised at the M R Scaffolding and I See Apps Golf Day, held on 25th June 2025 at The Addington Golf Course, in support of the vital work Legacy does with young people across Croydon.

Organised in partnership with Trustees of the charity, Indy Chatwal and John Trayfoot, the event brought together supporters, businesses, and friends of the Youth Zone for a day of golf, entertainment, and fundraising-all with the shared goal of enriching the lives of local young people.

A standout moment from the day was the generous £20,000 match fund donation from Ryan Noades, Managing Director of The Addington Golf Club, which contributed significantly to the day's success. Attendees were also treated to an uplifting performance and motivational speech by Levi Roots, a proud advocate of the charity, as well as powerful speeches from two Legacy Youth Zone members, and a high-energy auction packed with exciting items. Levi Roots mentioned in his recent Instagram Reel just how excited he was to get involved with Legacy and how important youth work is to keep kids safe. Levi Roots was joined by Jason Perry, Mayor of Croydon.

Legacy Youth Zone is part of the national OnSide Network of Youth Zones, providing a safe and inspiring space for young people aged 8-19 (or up to 25 with additional needs). For just £5 per year and 50p per visit, members can access a wide range of activities including a gym, recording studio, cookery room, art spaces and more-all within a supportive and inclusive environment.

Over 85% of Legacy's funding comes from generous donations, including corporate sponsors, private sector and philanthropic giving, meaning events like this are not just fun-they're essential. By sponsoring holes, donating auction prizes, and bidding generously in the auction, over 100 guests at the Golf Day played a direct role in keeping Legacy's doors open and its resources running for thousands of young people.

“This day was about more than just golf,” said Indy Chatwal, Trustee of Legacy Youth Zone.“It was about giving back to the young people of Croydon. We're blown away by the generosity shown, and we're already looking forward to doing it again in 2026.”

“Legacy Youth Zone is a lifeline for many young people,” added John Trayfoot, fellow Trustee.“To see so many people come together to support our mission was incredibly moving.”

The funds raised will go directly towards sustaining Legacy's programmes, maintaining its facilities, and continuing to provide young people in Croydon with the support, inspiration and a safe space that they deserve. With operating costs of around £1.5M per year, essential fundraising is key to a sustainable future for the charity.

For more information about Legacy Youth Zone or to find out how to support, visit: