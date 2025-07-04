Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish President Predicts Azerbaijani Khankendi To Star As New Dev't Center Of Caucasus

2025-07-04 08:06:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4.​ I sincerely express my confidence that, thanks to the far-sighted position of my brother, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the ancient city of Khankendi will become a new center of development and peace in the Caucasus region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, Trend reports.

Erdoğan welcomed the holding of the ECO Summit in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"The convening of this assembly in the emancipated Khankendi imbues the occasion with significant gravity and relevance," he elaborated.

