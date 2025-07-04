Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Seven Countries Resume Buying Brazilian Chicken After Bird Flu Ban Lifted


2025-07-04 06:13:53
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture announced that seven more countries have ended their bans on Brazilian chicken exports. These bans started in May after a bird flu case appeared at a farm in Rio Grande do Sul.

The countries now reopening their markets are Argentina, Cuba, United Arab Emirates, Philippines, India, Mauritania, and Uruguay. Brazil quickly isolated the affected farm and followed strict health rules.

After 28 days with no new cases in commercial farms, Brazil reported its disease-free status to the World Organisation for Animal Health. The international body confirmed Brazil's clean record, which led many countries to lift their restrictions.

This move follows 17 other countries, including Japan, that already resumed imports in June. Japan is a key buyer of Brazilian chicken . Some countries and the European Union still keep partial or full bans, especially on products from the region where the outbreak happened.

Brazil is the world's top chicken exporter, selling over 5.2 million tons in 2024 and earning nearly $10 billion last year. Its biggest buyers are China, Japan , and Middle Eastern countries.



Poultry exports support thousands of jobs and help rural communities. The bird flu outbreak stayed limited to one commercial farm. Other cases appeared only in wild or backyard birds and did not affect exports.

Brazilian authorities stress that their chicken is safe to eat when cooked properly. The government continues to monitor farms and work with countries that still have bans.

The reopening of these markets is crucial for Brazil's economy and for countries that rely on its chicken for affordable food. This episode shows how quick action and clear communication can help keep global food trade running smoothly.

