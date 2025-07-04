Toobit's Mid-Year Review: A Look Back At A Landmark H1 2025

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Toobit, we believe in building the future of crypto trading today. The first half of 2025 was a testament to this mission, as we delivered an array of powerful new features, forged strategic partnerships, and strengthened our commitment to providing a fair, secure, and transparent trading experience for our global community.

We are an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, and this period has been defined by our relentless drive to empower traders worldwide.

From launching revolutionary products like DEX+ to offering market-leading 200x leverage, we have continued to push the boundaries of what's possible. Our unwavering focus on security was reinforced through a comprehensive platform overhaul and a key partnership with the institutional-grade compliance leader, Elliptic.

These innovations were celebrated by the industry, as we were honored with multiple prestigious awards, and we deepened our connection with the community by announcing our brand ambassadorship with climbing legend Chris Sharma.

As we look back on a landmark six months, we are proud to share the milestones that reflect our core vision: to empower every trader with the tools they need to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence.

Empowering Traders with Next-Generation Tools

We think ahead so you can trade ahead. In H1 2025, we focused on delivering user-first innovations and state-of-the-art tools designed to give our traders a competitive edge.

DEX+: Your Secure Gateway to the World of DeFi

On June 25, we were thrilled to introduce DEX+, a powerful new feature that simplifies on-chain trading. DeFi is where true innovation happens, but its complexity has long been a barrier for many.

DEX+ removes these hurdles, allowing you to trade a wide array of early-stage and trending on-chain assets-from governance tokens to meme coins-directly from your Toobit Spot account, with no need for separate wallets, keys, or gas fees.

The benefits are built for you:



Seamless Integration: Use your existing USDT funds to access on-chain opportunities instantly.

Lightning-Fast Execution: Seize market opportunities with exchange-grade speed and stability.

Early Access: Discover and acquire high-potential projects before they reach major exchanges. Enhanced Security: Trade with confidence, knowing every transaction is backed by Toobit's robust, multi-layered security infrastructure.

This launch builds on our strategic collaboration with the IDO platform NovaMeme, which provides our users with a direct pathway to exciting early-stage projects across multiple blockchains.

The 200x Leverage Frontier: Giving You Unprecedented Control

To give our experienced traders greater agility, we launched up to 200x leverage for our BTCUSDT and XAUTUSDT perpetual contracts on June 11.

This powerful tool allows you to control larger positions with a smaller capital outlay, offering unparalleled flexibility and precision in fast-moving markets.

Continuously Enhancing Your Trading Experience

Our commitment to innovation extends across our entire platform. We integrated The Open Network (TON) for faster and cheaper USDT transactions , introduced an "Assessment Zone" to give you access to new and trending tokens like AKA LIBERTY (AKA), and rolled out a price precision adjustment feature to refine your trading.

We also announced an integration with TradingView, bringing professional-grade charting and analytics directly into the Toobit ecosystem to create a seamless trading experience.

Our Commitment to Security and Trust

Your security is our biggest priority. In H1 2025, we made significant investments to fortify our platform, ensuring Toobit remains one of the safest and most reliable exchanges in the world.

A Strategic Partnership with Elliptic for Institutional-Grade Compliance

On March 5, we announced a strategic partnership with Elliptic, the global leader in blockchain analytics.

By integrating their full suite of institutional-grade tools-Lens, Navigator, and Investigator, we have streamlined our AML compliance and enhanced our ability to protect users from financial crime.

This partnership ensures we can trace funds across multiple assets and blockchains, providing comprehensive, real-time risk detection.

Fortifying Our Security Architecture

We also completed a sweeping internal security overhaul on February 26 to protect your assets at every level. These upgrades include an AI-driven system for real-time smart contract monitoring, advanced multi-factor authentication for our multi-signature wallets, and further optimization of our cold wallet management, where we securely store over 95% of user funds.

Our commitment to transparency is absolute. We maintain a public Proof of Reserves (PoR) system, allowing you to verify that your assets are backed 1:1 at all times.

Our platform is also regularly audited by leading third-party firms, including Hacken and Beosin, providing layered validation of our security. Thanks to these rigorous measures, we are proud to have maintained a perfect security record with no breaches since our inception.

A Global Brand Built on Performance and Passion

The first half of 2025 was a period of incredible recognition for Toobit, as we celebrated our achievements with our growing global community.

A Season of Accolades

We were deeply honored to receive a string of prestigious industry awards, which reflect the trust our traders have shown us.



"Best New Cryptocurrency Exchange" & "Best for Derivatives" at the WeMoney Cryptocurrency Awards, recognizing our impact and innovation in the Australian market.

"Best Crypto Exchange MENA 2025" at the World Business Outlook Awards, highlighting our commitment to the rapidly growing MENA region. "Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year" at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards, a coveted, peer-voted award that celebrates our technological innovation and robust infrastructure.



Crypto Culture on the World Stage

We believe in the power of community. In May, we were proud to be an official sponsor of Crypto Fight Night (CFN) Dubai, an event that showcased the exciting connection between blockchain, sports, and entertainment.

We also strengthened our presence in Europe as a Platinum Sponsor for Dutch Blockchain Week, where we engaged with industry leaders and showcased our latest trading solutions.

Climbing New Heights with Chris Sharma

This May, Toobit forged a powerful alliance with a true pioneer, welcoming world-renowned rock climber Chris Sharma as our brand ambassador. This partnership highlights the profound synergy between the mindset of an elite athlete and a master trader.









Sharma is celebrated not just for his raw talent, but for his visionary approach-seeing "King Lines" on sheer cliffs where others saw nothing. His career is a testament to what can be achieved when precision, innovation, and ambition converge.

These values are the bedrock of Toobit, who has strived consistently to give a bit more than crypto.

Precision: Just as Chris meticulously plans every handhold, our users rely on Toobit's robust infrastructure for flawless, split-second trade execution.

Innovation: Chris revolutionized climbing with new techniques; we empower traders with cutting-edge tools, from our intuitive Copy Trading to advanced risk management features, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve.

Ambition: Chris never shied away from the world's hardest climbs. Our platform is designed for traders who share that drive, providing the security, depth, and support needed to pursue ambitious financial goals with confidence.

How to sign up and start trading on Toobit

Getting started on Toobit is designed to be as streamlined and efficient as our trading engine. Join our global community and begin your trading journey in minutes.









Step 1: Create Your Account in Seconds

Visit the official Toobit website or download our mobile app. You can sign up using your email address, phone number, or directly through your Google or Apple account.

The process is quick, secure, and gets you into the ecosystem without delay

Step 2: Fund your wallet

Depositing funds is simple and flexible. You can transfer existing crypto from another wallet directly into your Toobit account with zero deposit fees.

Alternatively, you can instantly purchase over 100 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, using a credit or debit card through our secure third-party payment gateways.

Step 3: Execute Your First Trade

With your account funded, you're ready to make your first move. Navigate to our Spot or Futures markets, select your desired trading pair, and utilize our intuitive interface to place your order.

Whether you're executing a simple market order, setting a precise limit order, or deploying one of our advanced trading bots, you are now in command of your financial journey.

The Future is Now: Our Vision for H2 2025 and Beyond

The first half of 2025 was about turning bold ideas into reality. We launched groundbreaking products, fortified our security, and celebrated our global community. But this is just the beginning.

As we move into the second half of the year, our focus remains squarely on you, our traders. We will continue to build on the success of DEX+, expand our product offerings, and deliver the seamless, secure, and user-friendly experience you deserve. We are committed to providing the tools and support you need to succeed in the crypto world.

Thank you for being part of our journey. Together, we will continue to explore new frontiers and discover how to always give a bit more than crypto.

