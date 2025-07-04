Congress Demands Judicial Probe Into Kottayam Medical College Building Collapse

MENAFN - IANS) Kottayam, July 4 (IANS) The Congress party in Kerala on Friday demanded a judicial probe into the Kottayam Medical College building collapse incident.

The building in the government medical college collapsed on Thursday morning, killing a woman and injuring two people.

State Congress president Sunny Joseph and numerous other state party leaders reached the hospital complex to see for themselves what happened.

"We demand a judicial probe into the entire episode. District Collector is conducting a probe, but it is not acceptable as he is also indirectly involved and hence a probe by him will not suffice," said Joseph.

"We also demand that adequate compensation be given to the family of the 56-year-old Bindhu, who died in the incident. Bindhu's daughter is studying nursing, and the state government should make fee arrangements and ensure she is given a government job. Bindhu visited the hospital for her daughter's surgery. The state government should bear the expense of the treatment," said Joseph.

Joseph strongly condemned the police for registering a case against party legislator Chandy Oommen, who was at the site of the tragedy and was demanding urgent rescue operations.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the state Health Department under Minister Veena George is on a ventilator.

"The best way out for George is to resign, as under her, no action has been taken on rejuvenating the health sector," said Satheesan.

Meanwhile, at the partially completed home of Bindhu, her son was crestfallen as he had received his first salary, which he wanted to hand over to his mother.

"I am sick and am unable to do any work, while it was Bindhu who used to get Rs 300 per day, who was running our home. Our son got his first salary on Thursday and was waiting to give it to Bindhu. Till 10 a.m., she was with me. This should not happen to anyone," wailed Bindhu's husband.

The Kottayam District Collector on Friday reached the home of Bindhu and assured that the government will do everything it can.

Meanwhile security of Health Minister George has been stepped up on Friday morning, who is facing backlash from political parties.

The maximum ire is against her and State Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, as both reached the spot after hearing about the collapse of the building and categorically stated that only two people have suffered minor injuries.

"The ministers claimed that the building was not in use. It was Oommen who was present at the scene, intervened and raised an alarm, and after that, rescue operations began," the Congress party in Kerala said.

With the Vijayan government on the back foot, the media have now been barred from entering the collapsed building site.

The Congress party has decided to start a protest from July 8 against the "failure" of the Vijayan government to address various health sector issues.

State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said this was a tragedy that could have been avoided.

"This tragedy is what we see as an honour killing, as two State Ministers were there and they failed to act, which resulted in the death of Bindhu. The state government should file a case against both these Ministers, and we are launching a protest to see that it's done," said Chandrasekhar.