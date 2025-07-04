Quantum Key Distribution Market Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of ID Quantique, Infiniquant, Kloch, Luxquanta Technologies, Magiq Technologies, NEC, Quantumctek, Quintessencelabs, And Telsy

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Key Distribution Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solution, Services), End-use (BSFI, Healthcare), Type, Application (Network Security, Database Encryption), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Quantum Key Distribution Market was valued at USD 446.0 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 33.50%.

As quantum computing advances, traditional encryption methods will become increasingly vulnerable. This shift highlights the growing need for quantum-safe encryption techniques. Quantum key distribution (QKD) offers a solution to secure communications against future quantum computing threats. It is particularly critical for protecting sensitive data in infrastructure, government, and defense sectors.



The project emphasizes developing and implementing QKD to safeguard against emerging cybersecurity risks. For instance, in January 2025, Thales Alenia Space, an aerospace company in France, and Hispasat initiated the development of the quantum key distribution system from geostationary orbit. This project aims to produce unbreakable encryption keys using satellite-based quantum communication, positioning Spain at the forefront of the European Quantum Communication Infrastructure (EuroQCI) initiative.

Integrating QKD into an established fiber optic network highlights the trend of incorporating advanced quantum technologies into current infrastructure. This approach facilitates the adoption of quantum security solutions across various industries. As quantum technologies become more accessible, sectors will increasingly implement them to secure communications. The move sets a precedent for industries to enhance their networks against emerging cyber threats. For instance, in October 2024, Eurofiber, a telecommunications equipment supplier in the Netherlands, collaborated with Q*Bird to integrate QKD technology into Eurofiber's extensive fiber optic network. This collaboration enhances data security across sectors such as logistics, finance, and government, providing robust protection against emerging cyber threats, including those posed by future quantum computing capabilities.

The deployment of 5G networks is accelerating the demand for enhanced security solutions, creating an opportunity for quantum key distribution (QKD) to address these needs. As 5G networks expand, they introduce new vulnerabilities, making traditional encryption methods less effective against advanced cyber threats. QKD offers a level of security theoretically immune to quantum computing attacks, positioning it as a critical tool for safeguarding 5G communications.

Integrating QKD with 5G networks can provide secure key exchange, ensuring data remains encrypted during transmission. This is particularly vital for sectors such as telecommunications, finance, and healthcare, which rely on the integrity of sensitive information. Companies are exploring ways to combine QKD with 5G to future-proof their infrastructure against evolving cybersecurity risks. As the global rollout of 5G continues, the partnership between QKD and 5G networks is expected to become a cornerstone of secure communication.

The growing adoption of satellite-based quantum key distribution (QKD) is transforming global communication security. Satellite-based QKD allows secure key exchange over long distances, overcoming the limitations of terrestrial networks. Traditional QKD systems face constraints due to the range of optical fibers, making satellites a viable alternative for global reach. Successful demonstrations of satellite-based QKD highlight its potential for secure communication. This technology protects sensitive data for the military, government, and commercial sectors. Satellites provide a solution to the risks associated with land-based network interception. As satellite technology evolves, satellite-based QKD is expected to enhance cybersecurity. The future of QKD looks promising, with satellite-based solutions poised to revolutionize international communication security.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030.

