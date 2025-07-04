Iran Restores Skies For Daylight Flights

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Iran has reopened its airspace and most airports to domestic and international flights after a total shutdown that began on 13 June amid escalating hostilities with Israel. Transit operations over central and western regions are permitted between 05:00 and 18:00 local time, though services from Isfahan and Tabriz remain on hold until essential safety measures are reinstated.

Authorities confirmed that both Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports in Tehran, alongside facilities in the north, east, west and south, are now operational during daylight hours. Western and central corridors are open solely to international transit flights, while eastern airspace had already been accessible continuously. Domestic flights to and from Tehran and regional airports will resume once infrastructure is fully restored in line with civil aviation guidelines.

The closure followed a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iran-targeting nuclear sites, missile production facilities and senior military figures-which prompted a robust Iranian response and prompted precautionary airspace closures across neighbouring nations, including Iraq, Jordan and the Gulf states. Airlines rerouted or cancelled flights as a prelude to the region-wide suspension of air travel.

A ceasefire that took effect on 24 June gradually paved the way for these reopenings. Initial access was granted to the eastern region on 25 June, subsequently extended to central and western sectors by 28 June. However, intermittent military alerts and infrastructure disruptions have delayed full normalisation, particularly in Isfahan and Tabriz, where further runway and navigation enhancements are ongoing.

The staggered reopening reflects Tehran's cautious approach. Majid Akhavan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, made it clear that air traffic remains under stringent review. He urged travellers to monitor official announcements and refrain from heading to airports until confirmed schedules are issued, citing lingering security concerns.

See also Deepening Probe into Ahmedabad Boeing Disaster

Flight carriers are cautiously recalibrating their routes. Dubai-based Emirates, while slated to resume flights to Tehran on 5 July, continues to suspend services citing regional instability. Air Arabia, flydubai and other Gulf-based airlines are restoring routes to Iran incrementally, yet remain poised to implement rapid reroutes if tensions escalate. India's airlines, affected by reroutes over Pakistan earlier this year, are closely tracking developments as Iran reopens key air corridors.

The restoration also supports humanitarian efforts, as demonstrated in June when Iran temporarily opened its airspace for Operation Sindhu, aiding the evacuation of around 1,000 students via charter flights. That exception underscored a willingness to prioritise civilian movement despite the turbulent context.

Analysts indicate that Iran's role as a major air transit hub linking Europe and Asia makes its airspace a strategic asset for global aviation. The closure had already prompted prolonged flight schedules, increased operational costs and forced carriers into longer routes over Central Asia or Gulf nations. Renewed access is expected to alleviate congestion, reduce costs and enhance connectivity-provided the ceasefire endures.

Security remains the overriding determinant. The aftermath of Israeli strikes revealed Iranian air defences were significantly degraded, prompting internal crackdowns, arrests and increased surveillance across Tehran. This atmosphere continues to inform aviation authorities and airlines evaluating the risks of resuming services fully.

As daylight flight operations proceed, aviation experts caution that any flare-up could trigger speedier closures than in June. The Ministry has signalled readiness to reinstate restrictions at short notice. Safety advisories emphasise real-time assessments of missile threats, missile defence readiness and diplomatic ties.

See also Bechtel Secures Major Role in Riyadh's Airport Expansion

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?