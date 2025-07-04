Trump Disappointed By Putin's Ukraine Stance

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed disappointment following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he does not believe Putin is willing to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters upon returning to Washington from a trip to Iowa, Trump said he plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Friday, according to Reuters.

"I'm very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin, because I don't think he's ready to stop, and that's unfortunate," Trump stated.

Shortly after the call, Ukrainian officials reported a Russian drone strike that ignited a fire in a residential building in a northern suburb of Kyiv - a sign that the conflict continues unabated.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy told reporters in Denmark that he hoped to speak with Trump soon regarding the reported pause in US weapons shipments to Ukraine, which came to light earlier this week.

While leaving for Iowa, Trump told reporters that weapons deliveries had not been entirely halted, but criticized President Joe Biden for sending what he described as excessive amounts of military aid to Ukraine, claiming it could weaken US defense capabilities.

sa