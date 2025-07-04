Trump Disappointed By Putin's Ukraine Stance
Speaking to reporters upon returning to Washington from a trip to Iowa, Trump said he plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Friday, according to Reuters.
"I'm very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin, because I don't think he's ready to stop, and that's unfortunate," Trump stated.
Shortly after the call, Ukrainian officials reported a Russian drone strike that ignited a fire in a residential building in a northern suburb of Kyiv - a sign that the conflict continues unabated.
Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy told reporters in Denmark that he hoped to speak with Trump soon regarding the reported pause in US weapons shipments to Ukraine, which came to light earlier this week.
While leaving for Iowa, Trump told reporters that weapons deliveries had not been entirely halted, but criticized President Joe Biden for sending what he described as excessive amounts of military aid to Ukraine, claiming it could weaken US defense capabilities.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment