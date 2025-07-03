Hebei Jinbiao Unveils Flexible Temporary Fencing Rentals That Help Singapore Projects Save On Capital Costs

Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd, the name behind many construction sound barriers, has expanded its safety portfolio with temporary fencing rentals

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd, the local name behind many construction sound barriers along highways and MRT extensions, has expanded its safety portfolio with a rental-only temporary fencing programme. The option provides contractors, facility managers, and event organisers with a cost-effective way to secure sites while complementing the firm's established sound barrier systems. Customers can now book sturdy mesh panels by the day, week, or month and scale quantities as site footprints change, easing cash-flow pressures at a time when building activity and live events are both rising.

Industry observers note that Singapore awarded S$33 billion in construction work last year, while visitor arrivals are forecast to top 18 million in 2025. These twin trends create short-term perimeter demands that outright purchase cannot match. Hebei Jinbiao's service answers that gap by pairing quick-deploy fencing with a delivery-and-pickup model that keeps storage headaches off client balance sheets.

“We know not every job or event lasts forever, that's why our fencing rental service is built to be flexible and cost-friendly. Just use what you need, when you need it,” explains Dave Ng, Sales Director at Hebei Jinbiao. By integrating the rental fleet into its existing logistics network, the company can dispatch panels within one business day to most metropolitan sites.

Proven on Live Projects

The system made its public debut at Culture Cartel Genesis in Marina Square. Organisers used more than 200 metres of temporary fencing to divide booth spaces and guide foot traffic without drilling into floors. Crews dismantled everything in under two hours after closing night, returning the venue to a blank slate for the next tenant. Similar deployments have secured retail fit-outs, data-centre upgrades, and neighbourhood roadworks where pedestrian diversion lanes shift weekly.

Built for Speed and Safety

Each galvanised steel panel slots into a weighted base and links with a simple coupler, allowing a two-person crew to enclose ten metres in minutes. Panels stand two metres high to deter trespass and keep debris contained, while an anti-rust coating shrugs off Singapore's tropical rains. Optional shade netting adds privacy and dust control for interior renovations. Stacked panels fit tightly on a standard 20-foot truck, so a single trip can service a 2,500-square-metre site and trim carbon kilometres compared with multiple smaller loads.

Compliance Without the Complexity

Temporary fencing supports National Environment Agency requirements that mandate safe pedestrian routes and debris containment around construction zones. When paired with Jinbiao's acoustic panels, contractors can also meet Noise Control Regulations near schools, hospitals, and residential blocks. The combined solution helps firms avoid costly stop-work notices and maintains goodwill with neighbouring communities.

Helping Budgets Go Further

Capital outlays for perimeter security often sit idle once a phase finishes. By shifting to a rental model, contractors free cash for manpower, digital tools, and sustainability upgrades such as electric site vehicles. Event planners benefit in similar fashion: instead of buying and warehousing barriers, they convert a fixed asset into a predictable operating expense that ends when the last attendee leaves.

Volume discounts apply for hires longer than three months. Jinbiao technicians handle delivery, installation, inspection, and removal, letting site teams focus on core tasks. A customer portal shows live inventory levels, rental periods, and upcoming pickups, providing transparency that accountants appreciate.

About Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd

Founded in 2016, Hebei Jinbiao specializes in engineered noise-mitigation products, wire-mesh fencing solutions. The company operates an ISO-certified factory in Hebei, China, with a service hub in Singapore to support Southeast Asian infrastructure and building projects.

