Dunlap Cannon Co. Unveils Winchester Model 98 Double Signal Cannon

Winchester Model 98 Double Signal Cannon in Nickel Plated Finish, Front

Winchester Model 98 Double debuts: a bold, twin-barrel salute and a new chapter in American tradition. Only from Dunlap Cannon Co.

SANDUSKY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Cannon Co. proudly announces the launch of the all-new Winchester Model 98 Double Signal Cannon, a dramatic evolution of its iconic Model 98. Produced and sold exclusively by Dunlap Cannon Co., this double-barreled powerhouse pays homage to over a century of American tradition with a bold new twist.Introducing the Model 98 Double Signal CannonInspired by the original Model 98 cannon introduced in 1903, the Model 98 Double is a side-by-side, breech-loading cannon designed to fire two 10-gauge blank shotshells simultaneously or independently. Maintaining the same high standards of craftsmanship, this cannon features blued or nickel plated barrel options, a cast-iron carriage, and an unmistakable presence that elevates ceremonies, celebrations, and special events.“The idea for the Model 98 Double came from watching how people actually use signal cannons-race officials, yacht clubs, reenactors, and patriotic event organizers-often need a quick follow-up shot or a louder, more commanding salute, and traditionally that meant using two separate cannons. We knew there was a better way. The 98 Double is our answer to those moments that demand more impact.” - John Dunlap, Owner, Dunlap Cannon Co.Like its single-barrel predecessor, the Model 98 Double is proudly manufactured in the United States using American-sourced raw materials and assembled with rigorous attention to detail. Each cannon reflects the enduring legacy of quality, performance, and patriotic pride associated with the Winchester brand.Coming June 2025The Model 98 Double Signal Cannon will be available in a limited initial release through WinchesterSignalCannon at the end of June 2025. The cannons are exclusively sold and distributed by Dunlap Cannon Co. Collectors, event organizers, and enthusiasts can now experience an even more commanding version of this timeless piece of Americana.Winchester Model 98 Double Signal Cannons can be found at WinchesterSignalCannon.MSRP: $3,699 - $3,999About Winchester AmmunitionWinchester is the leading small caliber ammunition brand for hunting, recreational shooting, and law enforcement, and the largest supplier to the U.S. military. The legendary Winchesterbrand, with its 159-year history, is founded on principles of integrity, hard work, and a strong commitment to its loyal customers. As a division of Olin Corporation, Winchester shares Olin's purpose to deliver materials and solutions that enhance and protect lives. Learn more about Winchester and the responsible use of its products by visiting Winchester or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook/WinchesterOfficial.Winchester: Committed to Safe, Legal and Responsible Firearm UseAs a global leader in the shooting sports and hunting industry, and a brand of 159 years, Winchester is committed to safe, legal and responsible firearm use. Winchester works with key groups like the National Shooting Sports Foundation on a variety of topics important to our industry including training and education, and on specific programs such as Gun Owners Careand Project ChildSafe. Winchester will continue to support programs, organizations and individuals that promote hunting and shooting sports activities in a positive and responsible environment. Any use of firearms by youth participants should be done under the direct supervision of a parent, guardian, or other responsible adult.About Gun Owners CareGun owners care. You care about safety. You care about preventing unauthorized access to firearms. You care about bettering your community, helping those in need and conserving wildlife and wild places for generations to come. It's time for gun owners to tell their stories, to show how they're making a difference. NSSF, the trade association for the firearms industry, has established the Gun Owners Carecampaign to unite gun owners and the firearms industry in this common cause. Visit gunownerscare for more information.

John Dunlap

Dunlap Cannon Co.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

X

Winchester Signal Cannons, Made in the USA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.