Siloy And BBD Boom Unite To Bring Together Top-Tier Hubspot Expertise In The UK&I Region
With this step, Siloy now surpasses 200 employees, uniting some of Europe's top HubSpot experts under one brand. BBD Boom's introduction represents another key step in Siloy's mission to become the leading HubSpot partner in Europe, offering customers a deep local presence combined with global scalability.
Emma Lynch and Adam Lewis, founders of BBD Boom will continue to lead the UK&I operations. Emma:“Joining Siloy is a natural next chapter for BBD Boom. Over the years, we've built a team that truly understands how to drive measurable value for our clients. By becoming part of Siloy, we gain access to a broader knowledge base, deeper technical capabilities, and the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most respected HubSpot specialists across Europe.”
Adam Lewis:“There's a perfect strategic fit between BBD Boom and Siloy - not only in our shared up-market ambitions, but also in our belief that real value comes from being at the CRM consulting end of the business. Together, we can better support our clients through their most important digital transformations."
Camilla Agardh, CEO of Siloy, sees the move as a strategic milestone:“We're incredibly proud to welcome BBD Boom as our first partner in the UK&I region. Emma, Adam, and their team bring the exact qualities we value at Siloy: a customer-first mindset, high technical standards, and a people-centric culture. With this step, we're not only expanding our footprint - we're enriching it with more local expertise. Together, we will build out our presence in the UK&I region and deliver outstanding value for clients who are ready to explore their possibilities of tomorrow, today.”
BBD Boom joining Siloy marks the seventh team to become part of the platform, following Webs, Trialta, Invise, Chili Digital, Conversion Crew, and Vipu. From the Nordics, DACH, and Benelux to now the UK&I, Siloy is creating a unified, scalable, and deeply specialized HubSpot consulting organisation - designed to help organizations optimize their customer experience using cutting-edge technology and AI.
