Rs 8.3 Lakh Tribal Scholarship Scam: ACB Chargesheets 4

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against the former Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Tangdhar and three other education officials for allegedly misappropriating ₹8.3 lakh in scholarship funds meant for Pahari-speaking and Gujjar-Bakerwal students during 2010–2011.

According to a statement issued by the ACB, an inquiry into the disbursement of tribal scholarships in Education Zone Tangdhar, Kupwara, revealed that the officials had fraudulently inserted over 600 fictitious names in the beneficiary list for Pahari-speaking students and more than 150 fake names under the Gujjar-Bakerwal category. The funds, intended to support the education of tribal children, were allegedly siphoned off by the accused officials.

The charge sheet was presented before the Court of Additional Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, against Mohammad Ashraf Bhat (then ZEO Tangdhar), Mohammad Ashraf Paswal (then Junior Assistant), Razia Bano (then Junior Assistant), and Shafiqa Rafiq (then Zonal Gender Coordinator).

The investigation, conducted under FIR No. 32/2018, established that the accused public servants abused their official positions, hatched a criminal conspiracy, and forged disbursement records to show fraudulent scholarship payments. The ACB said the accused even obtained signatures from then MLA Tangdhar and a Member of the Advisory Board on utilization certificates by misleading them into believing the funds had reached genuine students.

One of the accused, Mohammad Ashraf Paswal, reportedly received ₹5 lakh directly into his personal bank account at J&K Bank Tangdhar, withdrawing it later in ten installments of ₹50,000 each. He is already facing trial in a separate disproportionate assets case filed by the ACB.

The accused have been charged under sections 5(1)(c), 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, Samvat 2006, along with sections 468, 471, and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for forgery, conspiracy, and criminal misconduct.

All four accused were presented in custody before the court and released on personal bonds. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 10, 2025.