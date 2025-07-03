Rs 8.3 Lakh Tribal Scholarship Scam: ACB Chargesheets 4
According to a statement issued by the ACB, an inquiry into the disbursement of tribal scholarships in Education Zone Tangdhar, Kupwara, revealed that the officials had fraudulently inserted over 600 fictitious names in the beneficiary list for Pahari-speaking students and more than 150 fake names under the Gujjar-Bakerwal category. The funds, intended to support the education of tribal children, were allegedly siphoned off by the accused officials.
The charge sheet was presented before the Court of Additional Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, against Mohammad Ashraf Bhat (then ZEO Tangdhar), Mohammad Ashraf Paswal (then Junior Assistant), Razia Bano (then Junior Assistant), and Shafiqa Rafiq (then Zonal Gender Coordinator).
The investigation, conducted under FIR No. 32/2018, established that the accused public servants abused their official positions, hatched a criminal conspiracy, and forged disbursement records to show fraudulent scholarship payments. The ACB said the accused even obtained signatures from then MLA Tangdhar and a Member of the Advisory Board on utilization certificates by misleading them into believing the funds had reached genuine students.
One of the accused, Mohammad Ashraf Paswal, reportedly received ₹5 lakh directly into his personal bank account at J&K Bank Tangdhar, withdrawing it later in ten installments of ₹50,000 each. He is already facing trial in a separate disproportionate assets case filed by the ACB.Read Also How A School Swimming Pool Became A Battlefield In Kashmir NOC For Sale? DDC Member Booked For Demanding ₹5 Lakh Bribe
The accused have been charged under sections 5(1)(c), 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, Samvat 2006, along with sections 468, 471, and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for forgery, conspiracy, and criminal misconduct.
All four accused were presented in custody before the court and released on personal bonds. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 10, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment