EU Countries May Increase Support For Ukraine Thanks To NATO's New Financial Target Costa

"We will continue to give full support to Ukraine. Member states have committed an additional EUR 24 billion of military support since the beginning of this year, and now the European Commission offered all member states more fiscal space to increase their support – and this support counts for the new NATO targets," Costa said, adding that Ukraine needs support from all countries that respect international law.
He emphasized the importance of every euro spent by member states on supporting Ukraine being counted towards the 3.5% (or 5%) NATO spending commitments. This way, the funds will serve both Ukraine's defense and European security.
Costa stressed that Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains a major threat to global peace as it is undermining the international rules-based order. He also described Russia as a threat not only to Europe but also to the Indo-Pacific region, noting Russia's alliances with countries such as North Korea and Iran.Read also: Supplying weapons to Ukraine part of defending Europe and Denmark – Frederiksen
He said that a just and lasting peace is urgent for global security and expressed deep disappointment that Russia is not engaging with the efforts of President Trump to achieve a just and lasting peace. While Zelensky has already agreed on an unconditional ceasefire, Russia not only has not agreed, but even increased the intensity of its aggression against Ukraine, Costa said.
He stressed the need to continue putting pressure on Russia through sanctions: all current sanctions were extended for another six months last week, and the 18th package "is underway."
"Finally, we are looking forward to our common future, with Ukraine as a full member of the European Union," Costa said, adding that the conditions for advancing the current negotiation process have been met, but the process itself will take time, which cannot be wasted.
On July 3, Denmark held events marking the start of its EU presidency. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also took part.
