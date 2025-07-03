UAE: Abu Dhabi Resident Wins Dh25 Million With Big Ticket

A lucky winner has taken home Dh25 million in Big Ticket's latest draw on Thursday, July 3.

The holder of ticket 061080 bagged the massive winning amount, host Richard said during the live. Mohammed Nasser Mohammed Balal, a Bangladeshi expat, took home the massive amount in Big Ticket's draw number 276.

Big Ticket's July promotion allows participants to win up to Dh20 million in a grand prize, with the live draw being held on August 3. In addition to the grand prize, six winners will each receive Dh50,000 during the same draw, giving players even more to look forward to on the night.

In the last week of June, three lucky winners took home Dh150,000 each with Big Ticket.

Every Thursday four winners will be awarded Dh50,000 each. That's a total of 16 cash prizes being given away before the live draw takes place.

Thos who purchase two or more cash tickets in a single transaction between July 1 and 24 will also be automatically entered into the Big Win Contest. Four participants will be selected to attend the live draw in Abu Dhabi, each walking away with a guaranteed cash prize ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. The finalist names will be announced on August 1 via the Big Ticket website.

For those eyeing something on four wheels, Big Ticket continues its luxury car series this month with two upcoming draws: a Range Rover Velar on August 3, followed by a BMW M440i on September 3.

July's promotion also includes a special ticket bundle offer, available all month long:

Buy 2, get 1 free ticket for online purchases.

Buy 2, get 2 free tickets for Big Ticket and Buy 2, get 3 free tickets for Dream Car when purchased at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters.

Tickets are available online at or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

Here are the weekly e-draw dates:

Week 1: 1st – July 9 and Draw Date – July 10 (Thursday)

Week 2: 10th – July 16 and Draw Date – July 17 (Thursday)

Week 3: 17th – July 23 and Draw Date- July 24 (Thursday)

Week 4: 24th – July 31 and Draw Date- August 1 (Friday)