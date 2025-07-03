UN Official Calls For Arms Embargo And Suspension Of Trade Agreements With Israel Entity Over Gaza
Geneva: UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, called on countries to impose an arms embargo and sever trade and financial ties with Israel due to its crimes in Gaza.
In a speech before the UN Human Rights Council, Albanese stated that the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories crossed the threshold of disaster, urging states to implement a comprehensive arms ban on the Israeli entity, suspend all trade agreements, and ensure that Israeli companies face legal consequences for their involvement in violations of international law.
She highlighted that individuals, institutions, and companies profited from the destruction and killing in Gaza, stressing that overcoming this crisis requires states' adherence to the standards set by the International Court of Justice.
The UN rapporteur also expressed deep concern over what she described as a campaign of extermination in Gaza under the guise of distributing humanitarian aid. She emphasized that it is time for companies contributing to this "economy of extermination" to cut their ties with Israel, calling on more than 1,000 companies to cease dealings with the occupation or face legal accountability.
This comes amid a worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza due to Israeli occupation obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries, ongoing bombardment across all areas, and the destruction of remaining medical, service facilities, and displaced persons' shelters.
