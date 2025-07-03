UOB Hong Kong Becomes First Singapore-Based Bank To Sign MOU With HKTDC



HONG KONG, July 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - UOB Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the ASEAN Conference 2025 in Singapore, marking a significant milestone in regional collaboration between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and ASEAN. This strategic agreement positions UOB Hong Kong as the first Singapore-based bank to formalise a partnership with HKTDC, reaffirming a shared commitment to advancing sustainable economic development and deepening regional integration. The MOU was announced by Adaline Zheng , CEO of UOB Hong Kong, and Vivienne Chee , Director of Singapore, HKTDC, witnessed by Gan Kim Yong , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore, Teo Siong Seng , Chairman of the Singapore Business Federation, Wee Ee Cheong , Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, UOB, and Kwan Ho Leung , Regional Director - Designate, South East Asia and South Asia, HKTDC. The agreement outlines a robust framework for cooperation, aimed at strengthening regional ties and promoting sustainable growth. Through strategic initiatives, the partnership will enhance connectivity, promote trade, and foster integrated development of markets across the GBA, including Hong Kong, and ASEAN. The MOU also aims to create job opportunities and empower communities across both regions by supporting enterprise development and deepening regional collaboration. Companies can leverage UOB's extensive regional network and financial expertise, alongside HKTDC's strengths in trade promotion, to access new markets, resources and professional knowledge. Vivienne Chee , Director of Singapore, HKTDC, said:“We are delighted to partner with UOB Hong Kong to strengthen GBA-ASEAN collaboration. This MOU reflects our shared vision to foster sustainable economic growth through deeper trade and investment ties. By leveraging our respective strengths, we will enable businesses to seize arising opportunities and navigate the evolving global landscape with confidence.” Adaline Zheng , CEO of UOB Hong Kong, said,“This partnership with HKTDC underscores our strong commitment to driving regional growth and connectivity. By leveraging our extensive ASEAN network, professional financial expertise and well-established foreign direct investment (FDI) advisory capabilities alongside HKTDC's strengths in trade promotion, we aim to unlock new opportunities for businesses and deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that fuel trade and development. Together, we empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and dynamic economic landscape.” The partnership focuses on initiatives that drive cross-border collaboration, facilitate trade flows and foster cultural and business exchange through joint programmes and knowledge-sharing platforms. By matching local value chains with incoming FDI, the partnership creates new avenues for local enterprises and promotes inclusive growth. Enhanced financial connectivity and investment support strengthen the region's economic resilience, while capacity-building efforts equip businesses to sharpen their competitiveness and succeed in the regional landscape. Phot o download:



(Front row, from left) Adaline Zheng , CEO of UOB Hong Kong; Vivienne Chee , Director of Singapore, HKTDC; (Back row, from left) Wee Ee Cheong , Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, UOB; Gan Kim Yong , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore; Teo Siong Seng , Chairman of the Singapore Business Federation, and Kwan Ho Leung , Regional Director - Designate, South East Asia and South Asia, HKTDC, at the MOU ceremony in Singapore

About UOB UOB is a leading bank in Asia. Operating through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, UOB has a global network of more than 470 branches and offices in 19 markets in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. Today, UOB is rated among the world's top banks: Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. For nine decades, UOB has adopted a customer-centric approach to create long-term value by staying relevant through its enterprising spirit and doing right by its customers. UOB is focused on building the future of ASEAN – for the people and businesses within, and connecting with, ASEAN. The Bank connects businesses to opportunities in the region with its unparalleled regional footprint and leverages data and insights to innovate and create personalised banking experiences and solutions catering to each customer's unique needs and evolving preferences. UOB is also committed to helping businesses forge a sustainable future, by fostering social inclusiveness, creating positive environmental impact and pursuing economic progress. UOB believes in being a responsible financial services provider and is steadfast in its support of art, social development of children and education, doing right by its communities and stakeholders. About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions , conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels . For more information, please visit: .


