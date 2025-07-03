African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Convened A Landmark Working Lunch With Permanent Representatives Of The African Union (AU) Regional Economic Community (Recs) And Regional Mechanisms (Rms)
H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, convened a landmark working lunch with Permanent Representatives of the AU Regional Economic Community (RECs) & Regional Mechanisms. He reaffirmed their central role in delivering on continental priorities for integration, peace, security, & resilience, in line with AU protocols.
He underscored the importance of institutionalised coordination, & joint planning to help achieve AU Agenda 2063.
The Representatives commended the Chairperson for this historic engagement - the first of its kind by an AUC Chair, & welcomed his consultative, inclusive leadership & commitment to reinforce subsidiarity & complementarity across the African governance architecture.
