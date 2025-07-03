Kenya: Amb. Guo Haiyan Paid A Courtesy Call On Hon. Cabinet Secretary (CS) Deborah Mlongo Barasa
On July 2, H.E. Amb. Guo Haiyan paid a courtesy call on Hon. Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry. Mr. ZHOU Jun, DPR of China to UNEP, and Amb. Jane Makori, Deputy Director General, MFDA, Kenya attended the meeting.
Amb. Guo shared China's latest progress and important achievements in the field of ecological and environmental protection. China stands ready to share its experience with Kenya, promoting cooperation in the field of climate change, green BRI and green industry investment, with an aim of jointly enhancing ecological and environmental governance capacity.
Hon. Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa positively acknowledged the process in China-Kenya environmental cooperation, and expressed the willingness to enhance collaboration in the field of circular economy, waste management, biodiversity, and South-South cooperation on climate change.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya.
