Ngamshishi , a South African rapper and YouTuber, has surpassed 2 billion views on his YouTube channel, marking a milestone for independent artists in Africa as digital platforms continue to reshape music distribution worldwide.

Known for combining philanthropy with engaging content, Ngamshishi, whose real name is Adrian Stallone Schreiber, started creating music at age five and steadily built a following through independent releases under his label, Adrian Schreiber Music Studio . His latest body of work, the“Ngamshishi EP ,” continues to draw views and streams, reinforcing his role in Africa's expanding influence in global streaming markets.

“Failure is practice for success,” Ngamshishi said, reflecting on the path to achieving this YouTube milestone.“Every video, song, and livestream was part of a bigger picture to serve people while staying true to my art.”

Ngamshishi's approach to independent music distribution reflects a broader trend among African artists leveraging digital platforms for reach and revenue while retaining ownership of their creative work. With more than 533,000 subscribers and over 1,100 videos, Ngamshishi's channel ranks among the biggest YouTube channels operated by an independent South African rapper , drawing consistent engagement across Africa and among global listeners interested in African music and culture.



















“Reaching 2 billion views is not just a number. It represents years of hard work, community building, and the power of digital platforms to connect independent artists with the world,” Ngamshishi said.“I want to create the best possible content and help as many people as I can through my platform.”

The milestone reflects the increasing role of independent artists in expanding Africa's presence in global streaming markets, aligning with industry shifts as more creators adopt direct distribution models. Ngamshishi's success under Adrian Schreiber Music Studio underscores how digital entrepreneurship can break traditional barriers, signaling South Africa's continued rise in the music and entertainment industry.













Ngamshishi's journey also highlights the potential for philanthropy to align with digital growth, as he regularly uses his platform to support community initiatives while continuing to release content that connects with audiences across Africa and beyond.

To view Ngamshishi's latest work from the“Ngamshishi EP,” watch the music video here:







About Ngamshishi

Ngamshishi, also known as Adrian Stallone Schreiber, is a South African singer-songwriter, rapper, actor, gamer, radio DJ, and producer. He has built a leading independent digital presence, blending music and philanthropy while fostering community engagement across platforms in Africa.







About Adrian Schreiber Music Studio

Adrian Schreiber Music Studio is an independent record label based in South Africa, focused on empowering artists to distribute music directly to audiences. The studio continues to support Africa's music industry growth through digital entrepreneurship and artist-led initiatives.