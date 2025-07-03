Drop Forge KB Schmiedetechnik Gmbh In Germany Secures Drop-Forge Domain

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 3, 2025 12:41 am - (1888PressRelease) - KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH is proud to secure the domain drop-forge, marking a significant step in expanding its global presence.

With over 20 years of experience in advanced material flow simulation and grain flow optimization within small-batch production of safety-critical forged components, the company is positioned to connect with a wider audience beyond Germany and Europe.

KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH, a well-established player in the niche market for safety-critical forged components produced in small series, has officially secured the domain drop-forge. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to expand its influence beyond Germany and connect with a broader international audience.

As a trusted supplier in the drop forging industry, KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH has built a reputation for delivering high-quality components made from a wide range of materials, including virtually all steel grades, nickel-based superalloys, and titanium. Their commitment to excellence and safety has made them a preferred choice for clients in demanding sectors where quality and reliability are paramount. With drop-forge, KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH aims to enhance its global online presence beyond Germany and Europe.

KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH specializes in three major areas:

. High-corrosion resistant materials such as Duplex or Monel®

. Pressure equipment and nuclear technology (e.g., valves)

. Grain-flow optimized forgings for the harshest applications

As Thomas Henneke, managing partner of KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH, states:

"For 20 years, we have been helping our clients optimize forgings through material flow simulation. We advise on transitioning from assemblies, such as welded structures or cast parts, to forged components with enhanced grain flow. Additionally, material flow simulation facilitates the reduction of excess material, such as flash, allowing for completely flash-free forging (depending on the geometry), which saves both material and energy."

KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH holds certifications for both ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, along with various additional certifications for demanding sectors such as pressure equipment, nuclear power plants, and even shipbuilding. Multiple certificates can be downloaded from the company's website in the 'Quality' section.