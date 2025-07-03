Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain Urges Iran to Honor Nuclear Obligations

2025-07-03 09:40:29
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Spain expressed significant concern regarding Iran's decision to halt its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), urging Tehran to meet its global nuclear responsibilities.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry issued a statement emphasizing its unwavering support for the IAEA and its Director General, Rafael Grossi, while calling on Iran to honor its commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement.

In the statement, the ministry reaffirmed its strong backing for the IAEA and Grossi, highlighting the importance of Iran adhering to its obligations under the Safeguards Agreement, which is vital for maintaining the integrity of the NPT.

“We reiterate our strong support for the IAEA and its Director General. We call on Iran to comply with its obligations under its Safeguards Agreement, which is essential to ensure the integrity of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” the statement emphasized.

Last week, Iran’s parliament passed legislation to suspend its cooperation with the IAEA.

This decision came after escalating tensions between Tehran and the United Nations' nuclear watchdog over monitoring access and transparency, particularly following recent military clashes with Israel and the United States.

The conflict between Israel and Iran began on June 13, when Israel carried out airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, while the United States targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities with bombing raids.

