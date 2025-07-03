Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pope Leo Has Potential Role in US, North Korea Relations


2025-07-03 09:38:25
(MENAFN) Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, the first Korean prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy at the Vatican, expressed on Thursday his belief that Pope Leo XIV could contribute significantly to improving relations between the United States and North Korea.

According to a news outlet, You stated, "Since the pope is American, I believe he could play an important role in improving US-North Korea relations and in advancing peace on the Korean Peninsula. I think he has the potential to make a big impact on inter-Korean affairs."

During a news conference at the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea in Seoul, You voiced his hope that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung would visit the Vatican this year to meet with the pope.

He emphasized the importance of such a diplomatic encounter in fostering peace in the region.

You also reflected on the late Pope Francis's aspirations to visit Pyongyang and meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

According to You, Pope Francis had made attempts to arrange a meeting, but North Korea never responded to the Vatican’s outreach efforts.

During Donald Trump's first term as US president, he held three meetings with Kim Jong Un.

The two leaders convened at two summits and met on separate occasions in Singapore, Vietnam, and at the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the Korean Peninsula.

In a separate development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to cancel his inaugural visit to South Korea since assuming office.

