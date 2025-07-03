403
Russia, Ukraine Await New Timelines for Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine are actively working on setting dates for a fresh round of negotiations in Istanbul and are awaiting each other’s proposals regarding potential timelines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
He clarified that there are no significant obstacles in this process, speaking at a press briefing in Moscow.
Peskov emphasized that "there are no 'blockages'; we just need to complete all procedures for coordination."
He further explained that both sides are currently waiting for each other to submit their proposed timelines.
Regarding the memorandum in which both nations outlined their perspectives on a potential peace treaty, Moscow has refrained from publicly discussing its details.
Peskov noted that the contents of the memorandum have yet to be reviewed with Ukrainian officials.
"We believe that discussing through the media could only harm the process," he added.
On the matter of the suspension of U.S. weapons deliveries to Kyiv, Moscow is closely monitoring developments.
According to Peskov, it appears that the arms industry is struggling to keep pace with the demand for missiles, particularly given the number of shipments already sent to both Israel and Ukraine. "Certain problems exist here," he remarked.
In his closing remarks, the Kremlin spokesperson suggested that fewer weapons reaching Ukraine could potentially expedite the completion of Russia’s "special military operation."
