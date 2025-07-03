403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ryanair Slams French Air Traffic Control Strikes
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Ryanair revealed that it had to cancel 170 flights as a result of a strike by French air traffic controllers, urging the European Commission to take swift action to safeguard overflights during national industrial actions.
The Irish budget airline explained that the two-day strike, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, is expected to affect more than 30,000 passengers across Europe, according to a news outlet.
"In addition to flights to or from France, this strike will also affect all overflights of French airspace. This is due to France's continued failure to protect overflights during national air traffic control strikes," the airline stated.
"Although only French air traffic controllers are on strike, most of the affected passengers are not even traveling to or from France, but are simply overflying French airspace en route to their destination," the airline added, pointing out examples from countries like the UK, Ireland, Spain, and Greece.
Ryanair’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, condemned the recurring disruptions, saying: "European airspace cannot be repeatedly closed simply because French air traffic controllers are striking for their personal comfort. Once again, European families are being held hostage by strikes by French air traffic controllers."
The airline once again urged the European Commission to "urgently reform" EU air traffic control services to lessen the broader impact of national strikes.
The Irish budget airline explained that the two-day strike, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, is expected to affect more than 30,000 passengers across Europe, according to a news outlet.
"In addition to flights to or from France, this strike will also affect all overflights of French airspace. This is due to France's continued failure to protect overflights during national air traffic control strikes," the airline stated.
"Although only French air traffic controllers are on strike, most of the affected passengers are not even traveling to or from France, but are simply overflying French airspace en route to their destination," the airline added, pointing out examples from countries like the UK, Ireland, Spain, and Greece.
Ryanair’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, condemned the recurring disruptions, saying: "European airspace cannot be repeatedly closed simply because French air traffic controllers are striking for their personal comfort. Once again, European families are being held hostage by strikes by French air traffic controllers."
The airline once again urged the European Commission to "urgently reform" EU air traffic control services to lessen the broader impact of national strikes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment