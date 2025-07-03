403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bank of England Faces Criticism
(MENAFN) A proposal by the Bank of England (BoE) to revamp pound sterling banknotes with a focus on diversity has sparked opposition from some politicians and segments of the public. Critics have accused the central bank of engaging in what they describe as “wokery,” expressing frustration at what they see as an overly progressive agenda.
On Wednesday, the BoE revealed that it is initiating a public consultation to gather opinions on potential themes for the next generation of currency notes.
This move is part of a broader effort to reflect a wider representation of the United Kingdom on its banknotes.
“Our banknotes have celebrated notable historical figures since 1970, when William Shakespeare became the first person other than the monarch to feature on a banknote. However, there are many ways to represent the UK,” the bank stated in its announcement.
The current series of banknotes in circulation features prominent British figures: wartime Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill on the £5 note, 19th-century author Jane Austen on the £10, Romantic-era artist J.M.W. Turner on the £20, and groundbreaking mathematician Alan Turing on the £50.
The BoE is encouraging the public to propose a variety of themes for future notes.
These include nature, architectural landmarks, cultural and artistic achievements, sporting heritage, innovation, and significant national events.
While new themes are being considered, traditional depictions of historical figures remain an option. Additionally, each denomination will continue to display a portrait of the current monarch.
Victoria Cleland, the Bank of England’s chief cashier, emphasized the symbolic importance of banknotes, describing them as “a symbolic representation of our collective national identity and an opportunity to celebrate the UK.”
She also noted that aspects of “real diversity,” such as gender, ethnicity, and disability, could play a role in the creative process behind future note designs.
On Wednesday, the BoE revealed that it is initiating a public consultation to gather opinions on potential themes for the next generation of currency notes.
This move is part of a broader effort to reflect a wider representation of the United Kingdom on its banknotes.
“Our banknotes have celebrated notable historical figures since 1970, when William Shakespeare became the first person other than the monarch to feature on a banknote. However, there are many ways to represent the UK,” the bank stated in its announcement.
The current series of banknotes in circulation features prominent British figures: wartime Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill on the £5 note, 19th-century author Jane Austen on the £10, Romantic-era artist J.M.W. Turner on the £20, and groundbreaking mathematician Alan Turing on the £50.
The BoE is encouraging the public to propose a variety of themes for future notes.
These include nature, architectural landmarks, cultural and artistic achievements, sporting heritage, innovation, and significant national events.
While new themes are being considered, traditional depictions of historical figures remain an option. Additionally, each denomination will continue to display a portrait of the current monarch.
Victoria Cleland, the Bank of England’s chief cashier, emphasized the symbolic importance of banknotes, describing them as “a symbolic representation of our collective national identity and an opportunity to celebrate the UK.”
She also noted that aspects of “real diversity,” such as gender, ethnicity, and disability, could play a role in the creative process behind future note designs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment