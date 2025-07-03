403
Former Bangladeshi Premier Gets Sentenced in Jail
(MENAFN) The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has sentenced former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to six months imprisonment in a contempt of court case, according to a report by a news outlet.
The ruling was announced on Wednesday by the tribunal, which consists of three members.
Prosecutors in Bangladesh had presented evidence concerning a telephone conversation in which Hasina allegedly claimed she possessed a "license to kill 227 people," referencing the 227 legal cases filed against her, as reported by the news outlet.
The ICT is a domestic war crimes court established in 2009 in Bangladesh with the mandate to examine and prosecute individuals accused of collaborating in the genocide committed by the Pakistani authorities during Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence.
Following a coup in 2024 that removed her government, Hasina fled to neighboring India.
The tribunal tried and convicted her in absentia. Earlier this year, Dhaka formally requested New Delhi to extradite Hasina to stand trial, but the Indian administration has yet to give an official reply.
