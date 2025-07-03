Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Diddy avoids life sentence, gets convicted of two felonies

2025-07-03 08:38:22
(MENAFN) U.S. hip-hop Sean “Diddy” Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges on Wednesday, narrowly avoiding a potential life sentence. However, he was found guilty on two felony counts related to transporting individuals for prostitution.

The verdict followed a seven-week trial in a Manhattan federal court, where his ex-partners testified that Combs pressured them to engage in sex acts with others for his voyeuristic pleasure at events called “freak-offs.”

Had he been convicted on the more serious charges, Combs faced life imprisonment. Instead, after 13 hours of jury deliberations, he was convicted on lesser charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. Legal analysts suggest his sentence could range from two to five years in prison.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs’ bail request on the same day, citing disturbing 2016 hotel security footage presented during the trial. The video showed Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who was a key government witness.

“It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate… that he poses no danger to the community,” the judge stated.

Ventura, who chose to testify, was praised in a statement from her legal team for her “exemplary courage” and for highlighting the long-standing abuse by powerful men.

Additional witnesses included women identified in court as “Jane” and “Mia,” who accused Combs of victimization. The prosecution also called two male escorts who testified about being hired to engage in sex acts with Combs, Ventura, and others.

The defense argued that the charges criminalized Combs’ private consensual sex life, insisting that Ventura and others participated willingly without coercion.

