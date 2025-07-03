403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Diddy avoids life sentence, gets convicted of two felonies
(MENAFN) U.S. hip-hop Sean “Diddy” Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges on Wednesday, narrowly avoiding a potential life sentence. However, he was found guilty on two felony counts related to transporting individuals for prostitution.
The verdict followed a seven-week trial in a Manhattan federal court, where his ex-partners testified that Combs pressured them to engage in sex acts with others for his voyeuristic pleasure at events called “freak-offs.”
Had he been convicted on the more serious charges, Combs faced life imprisonment. Instead, after 13 hours of jury deliberations, he was convicted on lesser charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. Legal analysts suggest his sentence could range from two to five years in prison.
Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs’ bail request on the same day, citing disturbing 2016 hotel security footage presented during the trial. The video showed Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who was a key government witness.
“It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate… that he poses no danger to the community,” the judge stated.
Ventura, who chose to testify, was praised in a statement from her legal team for her “exemplary courage” and for highlighting the long-standing abuse by powerful men.
Additional witnesses included women identified in court as “Jane” and “Mia,” who accused Combs of victimization. The prosecution also called two male escorts who testified about being hired to engage in sex acts with Combs, Ventura, and others.
The defense argued that the charges criminalized Combs’ private consensual sex life, insisting that Ventura and others participated willingly without coercion.
The verdict followed a seven-week trial in a Manhattan federal court, where his ex-partners testified that Combs pressured them to engage in sex acts with others for his voyeuristic pleasure at events called “freak-offs.”
Had he been convicted on the more serious charges, Combs faced life imprisonment. Instead, after 13 hours of jury deliberations, he was convicted on lesser charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. Legal analysts suggest his sentence could range from two to five years in prison.
Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs’ bail request on the same day, citing disturbing 2016 hotel security footage presented during the trial. The video showed Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who was a key government witness.
“It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate… that he poses no danger to the community,” the judge stated.
Ventura, who chose to testify, was praised in a statement from her legal team for her “exemplary courage” and for highlighting the long-standing abuse by powerful men.
Additional witnesses included women identified in court as “Jane” and “Mia,” who accused Combs of victimization. The prosecution also called two male escorts who testified about being hired to engage in sex acts with Combs, Ventura, and others.
The defense argued that the charges criminalized Combs’ private consensual sex life, insisting that Ventura and others participated willingly without coercion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment