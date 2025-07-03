Allergy Diagnostics Market Poised For Significant Growth: Reaches $16.7 Billion By 2031

Allergy Diagnostics Market growth....

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global allergy diagnostics market is experiencing rapid expansion, having reached a valuation of $5 billion in 2021 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2%, reaching $16.7 billion by 2031. This surge is fueled by increasing allergy prevalence due to environmental changes, food sensitivities, urban lifestyles, and growing awareness of early diagnosis and treatment.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Market Growth DriversRising Air Pollution & Urbanization: Increasing pollution and allergen exposure in urban areas have led to a spike in allergic conditions like asthma, rhinitis, and skin sensitivity.Growing Food Allergies: Food-related allergies, especially in urban and developed regions, have created a consistent demand for accurate diagnostic tools.Climate Change: Shifts in temperature and air quality are contributing to higher instances of skin and respiratory allergies.Lifestyle Factors: Use of synthetic skincare products and changing dietary habits have exacerbated allergic responses in populations worldwide.Emerging Diagnostic TechnologiesIn Vivo Testing: Includes skin prick, intradermal, and patch tests. These remain widely adopted due to their cost-effectiveness and reliability.In Vitro Testing: Uses blood-based detection of allergen-specific immunoglobulin E (IgE). It's expected to grow rapidly due to higher accuracy and compatibility with skin conditions.Smart mHealth Tools: Smartphone-integrated biosensors, apps like MASK-Air, and wireless diagnostic tools are enhancing patient monitoring and remote diagnostics.Key Market InsightsConsumables Segment Leads: Due to high testing volumes and increased allergy prevalence, consumables such as test kits and reagents dominate the product segment.Inhaled Allergens Dominate: Allergies caused by pollen, dust, and mold are the most diagnosed, making inhaled allergens the largest allergen segment.Diagnostic Labs at the Forefront: Independent and hospital-based labs are leading end-users, supported by technological investments and patient preference for accurate results.High-Cost BarrierCostly Equipment: Devices like luminometers ($3,000–$14,000) and immunoassay analyzers ($10,000–$20,000) remain unaffordable for small clinics and independent practitioners.Operational Costs: Equipment maintenance, insurance, and infrastructure costs further limit adoption among low-resource facilities.Regional OutlookNorth America Leads: Driven by high allergy prevalence, awareness, healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of advanced diagnostics.Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth: Increased pollution, western lifestyle adoption, and improving healthcare access contribute to the region's rising market share.Government Campaigns: Public health campaigns targeting food and drug allergy awareness are boosting diagnostic rates globally.Major Players in the MarketThermo Fisher ScientificPerkinElmer Inc.Danaher CorporationbioMérieuxHitachi ChemicalsEurofins ScientificSiemens HealthineersNeogen CorporationStallergenes GreerOmega Diagnostics Group PLCFuture OutlookThe allergy diagnostics market is expected to see technological integration, rising mHealth usage, and personalized allergy profiling as the future cornerstones. Strategic partnerships, AI-based diagnostic algorithms, and data-driven allergy management will further revolutionize this market in the coming years.Key TakeawaysGlobal market to hit $16.7 billion by 2031.In vivo testing and consumables dominate current market share.Mobile health (mHealth) and point-of-care diagnostics are on the rise.North America leads, but Asia-Pacific shows the fastest CAGR.Accessibility and affordability challenges persist in small-scale setups.Enquire Before Buying:

