Maxava Expands To East And Centra Africa Through Partner PARL

MENAFN - GetNews)Maxava , a global provider of innovative high availability (HA), disaster recovery (DR), monitoring, and security solutions for IBM i, has announced a strategic partnership with PARL , an IBM business partner based in Nairobi, Kenya, to sell and support Maxava software in the East and Central Africa region.

PARL has been addressing the IT needs of private companies, university researchers, and non-governmental organizations since its founding in 1998 as Predictive Analytics Resources Limited. Initially partnering with SPSS-the provider of a leading statistical software package later acquired by IBM in 2009-PARL has since expanded its capabilities. Today, it delivers a wide range of technology solutions to approximately 600 customers across the region and is widely recognized as one of the longest-serving IBM business partners in Central, East, and West Africa, particularly in the area of statistical analysis solutions.

The addition of PARL as a tier 1 partner gives Maxava a trusted presence in the region to sell and support its software solutions, including Maxava HA - the world's premier high availability software for IBM i - alongside the Maxava Security tool and the Maxava Mi8 multi-platform monitoring solution.

As African businesses modernize, they are seeking access to better tools to manage their operations. That's particularly true when it comes to security and business continuity, which are sensitive topics for African consumers, particularly after the passage of Kenya's Data Protection Act, which provides GDPR-like protections in the Africa country.

“They want to know for security purposes that their data is not being sold or being used without their knowledge or their permission,” said PARL CEO Diane Huggins, who founded PARL nearly three decades years ago.“And it also gives them that protection and confidence that whatever classified material that could be held within their data is not going to be leaked out or exposed.”

PARL just received its Kenya Data Protection Act certification in late 2024, and it's now ready to help businesses comply with it. The combination of the certification and the Maxava partnership demonstrate that PARL is ready to bolster the security and business continuity preparedness of serve new and established customers in the East and Central African region, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Sudan.

“I'm very excited to be able to partner with Maxava because of the value they bring to the current IBM i customers,” Diane Huggins said.“I see an untapped market within this region which we could serve together.”

Maxava is also eager to expand its IBM i software business into the burgeoning Silicon Savanah, the name given to the tech hub that's currently emerging in and around Nairobi. With 6 million people, Nairobi is the commercial and cultural capital of Kenya, and also is the center of a growing ecosystem around tech, mobile banking, and smart phones.

ABOUT PARL

PARL is an IBM business partner based in Nairobi, Kenya that provides IT solutions to about 600 customers in the East and Central African region. In addition to serving private companies, PARL is a trusted technological provider for governmental agencies and non-governmental organizations, and has partnerships with Veeam, Zoho, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Red Hat.

ABOUT MAXAVA

Maxava is a worldwide leader in innovative monitoring, high availability, disaster recovery, security software and services for the IBM i platform. The company's offerings have ensured business resiliency for the world's most demanding IBM i customers via a channel of white-label SaaS, cloud, subscription, and traditional license models for the last 24 years. Maxava boasts over 2,000 installations globally and provides 24x7x365 support to over 45 countries through regional offices located in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.