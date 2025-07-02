Dogecoin Mining + XRP Mining Are Now Available, HASHJ Fully Opens A New Channel For Easy Passive Income From Cryptocurrencies
New York, USA, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency market continues to diversify, Dogecoin (DOGE) , Ethereum (ETH) , Solana (SOL) , and XRP have emerged as some of the most popular digital assets beyond Bitcoin. In response to this trend, HASHJ , a global leader in cloud mining, has officially launched full support for Dogecoin mining and XRP mining . Users can now mine these coins directly from their smartphones-no mining machines, no complex setup, and no technical barriers-while enjoying daily payouts.
Key Highlights of HASHJ Dogecoin & XRP Cloud Mining:
- $18 Sign-Up Bonus + $100 Trial Contract
New users instantly receive free hash power to start earning real profits without any initial investment. No Equipment Needed – Fully Cloud-Based
With HASHJ, mining starts instantly with one tap-no hardware, no maintenance, no tech skills required. AI Smart Hash Power Allocation
HASHJ's proprietary AI algorithm optimizes your mining by distributing power to the most profitable DOGE and XRP pools in real time. Daily Payouts, Real-Time Profits
DOGE and XRP rewards are settled every 24 hours and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Green Energy Mining - Eco-Conscious & Efficient
All mining farms are powered by clean, renewable energy, supporting HASHJ's low-carbon, sustainable mining model.
Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Mine DOGE and XRP
Dogecoin (DOGE) has evolved from a meme coin into a global payment asset, widely accepted on tipping platforms, e-commerce sites, and social media. XRP , known for its lightning-fast transaction speeds and minimal fees, is being adopted by banks and payment providers for international transfers.
In 2025, both DOGE and XRP have seen surging on-chain activity and steady price growth-making them ideal targets for mining. And with HASHJ's cloud infrastructure, users can tap into this profitability without purchasing any hardware.
Mining for Everyone, Anywhere, Anytime
HASHJ's Dogecoin and XRP mining services reflect its core mission: to make mining accessible to all . Whether you're a college student, office worker, or freelancer, you can start generating passive crypto income using just your phone.
About HASHJ
HASHJ is a globally trusted cloud mining platform that uses AI-driven hash power allocation, green energy data centers, and mobile-first design to make cryptocurrency mining simple and efficient. HASHJ supports major cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, and SOL , and serves over 9 million users across 96 countries .
Start mining DOGE and XRP today at
