The Adjustment Club Manual: A Tactical Guide To Mastering Risk, Profit, And Precision In Options Trading

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In his enlightening and bold new release, The Adjustment Club Manual, veteran trader, strategy expert, and coach Michael Wade attempts to open new doors to a smarter, safer, and more strategic way to trade options. Equipped with over 25 years of real-world trading experience, Wade introduces readers to the art of trade adjustments, the secret tactics that transform risky trades into risk-managed winners, relying on proactive rather than reactive planning.Much more than a trading book, this manual is a hands-on strategy guide that reads like a tactical field manual and is meant for novice to advanced, skilled traders. The book teaches you that the options market is more like a chess game, played deliberately, confidently, and clearly.From Hope to Mastery: The Game-Changing Power of AdjustmentsAt its core, the book speaks about a trader's mindset, stating that most traders lose not because their strategy is wrong but because their mindset is. They rely on hope, hold losing trades too long, and fear adjusting when the market shifts. The Adjustment Club Manual changes that perspective, teaching traders to think like strategists, align their positions with evolving market conditions, and use risk as a tool rather than a threat or something to be feared.“Hope and faith are not strategies. They're emotional defaults that wreck trades and destroy confidence.” The book says.What More Awaits You Inside?Apart from game-changing guidelines, the book further offers tools that can turn your trading endeavors into wonders:.The House Money Adjustment: Lock in a guaranteed profit and trade risk-free.The Pony Express Adjustment: Replace winning positions before they reverse.The Collect the Rent Adjustment: Generate income from existing trades.The DNA Adjustment: Turn directional risk into delta-neutral stability.The Insurance Policy Adjustment: Protect profits like a true professionalThe manual guides readers to consistent and intelligent trading, walking them through real-life trade examples, detailed risk graphs, and Greek alignment strategies.“You're not starting over-you're playing smarter with what's already on the board.” The author(s) write.About the BookThe Adjustment Club Manual is a hands-on guide to options adjustments designed to help traders reduce risk, lock in gains, and stay in control. With insights from Michael Wade and the Adjustment Club coaching team, the book is structured to teach strategy, psychology, and practical skills in every chapter.About the AuthorWith over two decades of experience, Michael Wade is the co-founder of Michael Wade Trade Coaching, a dynamic coaching community known for blending technical mastery with accessible, real-world strategies. Alongside partners Joe Contes, Michael Wade has helped thousands of traders worldwide trade with clarity, confidence, and calculated intention.Join the Club and Master the Game with Strategic MovesAs the Adjustment Club Manual hits bookshelves, readers are encouraged to become part of a growing family of risk-smart traders.Subscribe now and learn everything you need to trade smarter:AvailabilityThis book will soon be available on Amazon and major online retailers.Contact Details:Author: Michael WadeBook: The Adjustment Club ManualEmail: ...Publisher: Hampton Publisher

