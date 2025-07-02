403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dialogues Underway To Debate New Local Administration Law-Minister
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 2 (Petra) – Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdel Moneim Odat, stressed the importance of the youth's role as "partners" in the Kingdom's ongoing process of building and modernizing the state institutions across its three tracks.
The minister said youth are an "effective and influential" force within Jordan's political parties, who contribute to shaping and building the future.
Jordan, he noted, has "successfully" overcome all internal and external challenges to build its own democratic model, while maintaining its security and stability, thanks to its wise leadership, who grasped regional and international balances.
During his meeting on Wednesday with a number of young women and men from Azm (Resolve) Party, he noted youth constitute the "key" axis in the Kingdom's political modernization project, as this group enjoyed a legislative and political environment that guarantees their role in political life and enabled their active engagement in public life.
In response to the Letter of Designation and its policy statement, Odat also indicated that the government pledged to work on draft a "comprehensive" study of the Local Administration Law.
Over the next phase, he announced a slew of consultations and dialogues will engage various parties, aimed to endorsing a regulation that achieves the "highest" levels of national consensus and contributes to advancing municipalities' role as civil institutions that carry out their development and service role nationwide.
Amman, July 2 (Petra) – Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdel Moneim Odat, stressed the importance of the youth's role as "partners" in the Kingdom's ongoing process of building and modernizing the state institutions across its three tracks.
The minister said youth are an "effective and influential" force within Jordan's political parties, who contribute to shaping and building the future.
Jordan, he noted, has "successfully" overcome all internal and external challenges to build its own democratic model, while maintaining its security and stability, thanks to its wise leadership, who grasped regional and international balances.
During his meeting on Wednesday with a number of young women and men from Azm (Resolve) Party, he noted youth constitute the "key" axis in the Kingdom's political modernization project, as this group enjoyed a legislative and political environment that guarantees their role in political life and enabled their active engagement in public life.
In response to the Letter of Designation and its policy statement, Odat also indicated that the government pledged to work on draft a "comprehensive" study of the Local Administration Law.
Over the next phase, he announced a slew of consultations and dialogues will engage various parties, aimed to endorsing a regulation that achieves the "highest" levels of national consensus and contributes to advancing municipalities' role as civil institutions that carry out their development and service role nationwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment