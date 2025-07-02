Dialogues Underway To Debate New Local Administration Law-Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 2 (Petra) – Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdel Moneim Odat, stressed the importance of the youth's role as "partners" in the Kingdom's ongoing process of building and modernizing the state institutions across its three tracks.The minister said youth are an "effective and influential" force within Jordan's political parties, who contribute to shaping and building the future.Jordan, he noted, has "successfully" overcome all internal and external challenges to build its own democratic model, while maintaining its security and stability, thanks to its wise leadership, who grasped regional and international balances.During his meeting on Wednesday with a number of young women and men from Azm (Resolve) Party, he noted youth constitute the "key" axis in the Kingdom's political modernization project, as this group enjoyed a legislative and political environment that guarantees their role in political life and enabled their active engagement in public life.In response to the Letter of Designation and its policy statement, Odat also indicated that the government pledged to work on draft a "comprehensive" study of the Local Administration Law.Over the next phase, he announced a slew of consultations and dialogues will engage various parties, aimed to endorsing a regulation that achieves the "highest" levels of national consensus and contributes to advancing municipalities' role as civil institutions that carry out their development and service role nationwide.