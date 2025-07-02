Smart Gas Meter Market Worth $4.04 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Smart Gas Meter Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 2.49 billion in 2024 to USD 4.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The major drivers for the Smart Gas Meter Market are the digitalization of distribution grids and network operation optimization, management of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) assets, and rising investment in smart grid technologies for data measurement and analysis. The rise in focus on smart grid programs, the upgrade of gas networks, and the adoption of AI in smart gas meter processes are high-growth opportunities for the market.

By end user, the residential segment is projected to be the largest contributor during the forecast period.

The residential segment is estimated to lead the Smart Gas Meter Market during the forecasted period. Asia Pacific was the largest residential end user segment market in 2024. Increasing focus on energy efficiency is expected to drive the Smart Gas Meter Market. The other key drivers for the growth of the Smart Gas Meter Market for the residential sector are the introduction of mandates and regulations in support of smart gas meters at residential facilities. Countries such as Australia, China, Japan, the UK, France, and Italy have mandated the installation of smart gas meters in residential buildings.

By type, the smart diaphragm gas meter segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In 2024, the smart diaphragm gas meter segment held the largest market share among all smart gas meters. The primary driver of this expansion is the increasing demand for smart diaphragm gas meters from residential and light commercial buildings. Over the course of the forecast period, this segment is anticipated to develop at the greatest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in Europe. The market for smart diaphragm gas meters is anticipated to continue to expand due to the growing demand for dependable gas supplies in both residential and commercial settings.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest Smart Gas Meter Market share during the forecast period.

In 2024, Asia Pacific held the most significant market share for smart gas meters worldwide. China, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Rest of Asia Pacific are the countries that make up this region. The region's biggest and fastest-growing market is China. Currently, China is at the forefront of new investments in smart grid technologies. Due to the significant changes occurring in the nation's energy sector, China has emerged as the primary user of smart grid technology. Smart grid technologies will become increasingly necessary as a result of the nation's ambitious renewable energy program. China's emphasis on adopting energy efficiency is another factor supporting the need for the smart grid industry, which in turn is driving up demand for smart gas meters.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Smart Gas Meter Market include Apator S.A. (Poland), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Itron Inc. (US), and Landis+Gyr (Switzerland).

Apator S.A.

Apator S.A. is a prominent manufacturer specializing in metering systems and the production and distribution of measuring devices and solutions that support the operation of electricity, water, and gas networks. The company operates through three primary business segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water and Heat. Within the Gas segment, Apator S.A. delivers gas metering solutions for a broad spectrum of industrial and commercial clients, featuring Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technologies and smart diaphragm gas meters. The company also emphasizes RF and cellular communication capabilities in its smart gas meters. The Gas division offers products, services, and solutions to enhance industrial productivity and energy efficiency. Apator S.A. maintains an extensive distribution network domestically and internationally, exporting to over 50 countries, including Mexico, various South American nations, Spain, Germany, Central Europe, Turkey, and India.

Diehl Stiftung & Co.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG is a leading energy and electrical equipment provider, specializing in smart metering solutions for water, thermal energy, gas, and electricity. The company operates through six business segments: Metall, Controls, Defence, Aviation, Metering, and Other. Its Metering segment offers a comprehensive range of intelligent metering technologies and automatic meter reading systems, including smart gas meters for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Diehl's solutions feature advanced RF communication for efficient data collection and management. The company has a strong international presence, with subsidiaries in Germany, Austria, France, China, Brazil, Denmark, Poland, the UK, and the UAE. Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG delivers its metering solutions across Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Central America, and North America, focusing on integrated, innovative energy management systems.

