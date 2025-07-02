Trump Threatens Arrest Of Mamdani, New York Mayor Candidate

Donald Trump, the U.S. President, has issued a warning to Zohra Mamdani, the Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, threatening arrest if he refuses to cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. This threat follows Mamdani's vow not to assist ICE in deporting immigrants.

Mamdani, who recently secured the Democratic nomination for mayor, has pledged to prevent ICE from detaining immigrants in New York City. Trump's threat came during a visit to a detention center in Florida, where he remarked,“Many are saying he is living here illegally,” insinuating that Mamdani's residency in the U.S. may be unlawful.

However, Mamdani was born in Uganda to Indian parents and is a U.S. citizen. He has lived in the U.S. since he was seven years old, and his parents, Mira Nair, a film director, and Mahmood Mamdani, a professor at Columbia University, are well-known public figures.

In response to Trump's threat, Mamdani took to social media, condemning the remarks as an attack on democracy. He wrote,“His comments are not only an assault on our democracy but also an attempt to intimidate any New Yorker who refuses to stay in the shadows. If you raise your voice, they'll come after you. We will not accept this intimidation.”

