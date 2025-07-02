Nawrocki Meets With Rutte In Brussels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Nawrocki reported this via X , Ukrinform saw.

“In response to the invitation, I met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels on Tuesday. We spoke about cooperation within NATO. Ensuring security and mutual understanding of needs are the basis of strong and responsible international relations,” Nawrocki wrote.

He thanked the NATO Secretary General for a good conversation in a friendly atmosphere.

Marcin Przydacz , a member of the Polish Sejm who will be responsible for international affairs in President Nawrocki's future office, told Polish media that during the two-hour meeting over dinner, Nawrocki discussed with Rutte, in particular, the Eastern policy and threats coming from the East.

When asked whether Nawrocki reiterated his election campaign comments during the meeting with Rutte that he did not see Ukraine in NATO, Przydacz said: "It is clear that there are no conditions for Ukraine to join NATO or the EU in the future days or weeks".

"When such conditions arise, of course, the consent of all NATO members will be required. That is why we can focus today on the challenges that exist here and now, and not discuss future scenarios that may take place in many, many years," the Polish politician noted.

According to the official, Nawrocki supports Ukraine's belonging to Western civilization, but for this to happen, "certain actions and gestures are needed from the Ukrainian side, starting with resolving historical issues and ending with, in particular, economic ones, which are also very important for Poland".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Poland's President-elect Karol Nawrocki plans to meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky within the framework of the "relevant cycle of meetings" while retaining reservations about Ukraine's membership in NATO and the EU.

During a visit to Kyiv a few days ago, the outgoing President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, said that from the perspective of the country's president, the world "looks different" than from that of other politicians, in particular presidential candidates. Therefore, once the newly elected President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, takes office, his stance on Ukraine might change, Duda believes.