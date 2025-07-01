Liquid Cooled RAN Research Report 2025-2035 Market Accelerates As 5G And Edge Deployments Drive Demand For Sustainable, Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Liquid Cooled RAN Market is expanding rapidly, driven by the demand for energy-efficient and high-performance telecom infrastructure. Liquid cooling technologies are essential for addressing thermal challenges in 5G and edge computing applications. Market applications include 5G RAN, data centers, edge computing, and more, with key products such as liquid cooling systems and heat exchangers. The market is globally segmented, with significant growth in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Leading companies like Iceotope, Asetek, and CoolIT Systems are profiled, with insights into market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Cooled RAN Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Liquid Cooled RAN Market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the need for energy-efficient, sustainable, and high-performance telecom infrastructure. Liquid cooling technologies are being increasingly adopted in RAN systems, especially for 5G and edge computing applications, to address the growing thermal challenges posed by high-density deployments and to optimize energy consumption.

Market Segmentation by Application



5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Infrastructure: Key segment focusing on telecom operators adopting liquid cooling technologies to enhance the performance of their 5G RAN infrastructure.

Data Centers Supporting RAN Infrastructure: Data centers housing telecom infrastructure require advanced cooling solutions to manage power consumption, with liquid cooling emerging as a critical solution.

Edge Computing Facilities: With the rise of edge computing, RAN systems require localized cooling solutions to ensure efficient operation in smaller, distributed environments. Others: Other specialized use cases in sectors such as healthcare, IoT, and enterprise networks also benefit from liquid cooling solutions for RAN applications.

Market Segmentation by Products

Liquid Cooling Systems



Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling Systems: Directly applies liquid coolant to high-performance chips to efficiently remove heat, ensuring optimal performance in high-density telecom and data center environments.

Rack-based Liquid Cooling Solutions: Uses liquid cooling loops integrated into racks to manage heat for telecom equipment, offering scalability and energy efficiency for high-density installations.

Immersion Cooling Solutions: Submerges telecom hardware in non-conductive liquid coolant, offering superior heat transfer and energy efficiency for high-performance servers and telecom systems. Others: Includes additional cooling methods such as cold plates and modular liquid cooling units, designed for flexible and scalable telecom infrastructure.

Heat Exchangers



Air-to-Liquid Heat Exchangers: Transfers heat from air to liquid coolant, commonly used in telecom and data center applications to improve energy efficiency and thermal management.

Liquid-to-Liquid Heat Exchangers: Transfers heat between two liquid coolants, optimizing thermal management in telecom systems and ensuring consistent temperature regulation.

Plate Heat Exchangers: Highly efficient heat exchangers using stacked plates to maximize surface area for heat transfer, ideal for liquid cooling in telecom and data center environments.

Others: Includes alternative heat exchange technologies, such as shell-and-tube and adiabatic coolers, to manage heat in liquid-cooled RAN systems. Others: This category encompasses additional solutions like thermal management software and hybrid cooling systems that combine liquid and air cooling for optimal efficiency and scalability in RAN infrastructures.

Key Regional Segments



North America:

Comprehensive evaluation of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, highlighting regional growth factors, application trends, and competitive landscapes.

Europe:

Analysis of key markets such as Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, and other European countries, focusing on regulatory influences and market drivers.

Asia-Pacific:

Rapid expansion driven by countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, and other emerging markets with significant technological adoption.

Rest-of-the-World: Insights into regions including South America, the Middle East, and Africa, detailing localized market challenges and growth opportunities.

Key Questions Answered



What is the current market size and growth rate?

Who are the key players in the market, and what are their market shares?

What are the major market trends and drivers?

What challenges or restraints are affecting the market? What are the opportunities for growth in the market?

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers:



Increasing energy efficiency needs in RAN systems. Demand for scalable, high-performance cooling solutions in 5G infrastructure.

Market Restraints:



High initial investment costs for liquid cooling systems. Integration challenges with existing network infrastructure.

Market Opportunities:



Growing adoption of 5G and edge computing technologies. Regulatory pressure for reducing carbon emissions driving demand for energy-efficient solutions.

Companies Profiled



Iceotope Technologies Limited

Asetek

Vertiv

CoolIT Systems

Submer

GIGABYTE

STULZ

Chilldyne

LiquidStack

ZTE

Schneider Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

JETCOOL Technologies

Coolcentric Rittal

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900