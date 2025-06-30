MENAFN - GetNews)



"Steve Kerr's New Book A Jigsaw in Exile Explores the Mysteries of Identity, Memory, and Connection"A haunting new novel by Steve Kerr, A Jigsaw in Exile (ISBN: 9798334133563), invites readers to piece together the fragmented lives of strangers orbiting one emotionally elusive man in a richly imagined tale of magic realism and psychological intrigue.

Set in London at the turn of the 1990s-an era pulsing with affluence, deprivation, and cultural collision-A Jigsaw in Exile paints a vivid portrait of a city as complex as the people within it. At its heart is Robert, a man whose magnetic presence is both compelling and confounding. He appears briefly and vanishes often, yet leaves an indelible impression on the eclectic cast of characters who cross his path. Through their intimate testimonies, the image of Robert-both mystical and mundane-emerges like pieces of a scattered puzzle waiting to be assembled.

Steve Kerr, a seasoned traveler and former lecturer, draws inspiration from a life lived across Europe and beyond. Raised in the storied town of Broughty Ferry and once a resident of Scotland's most haunted castle, Kerr weaves the eerie and the everyday into a narrative that lingers long after the final page. His prior works include A Café in Arcadia, The Christmas Tree of Tales, and The Winding Streets of Kolonaki.

With his signature blend of history, psychology, and atmospheric storytelling, Kerr delivers a novel that is both cerebral and soulful-perfect for readers who enjoy layered character studies and introspective fiction with a hint of the surreal.

A Jigsaw in Exile is now available on Amazon in ebook and paperback formats.

About the Author:Steve Kerr has lived and worked in countries including Greece, Hungary, and Spain, and has a deep-rooted interest in history, music, and culture. His global experiences and passion for storytelling shine through in his writing, which often explores the nuances of identity, place, and belonging.

