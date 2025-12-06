Australia Eyes Big Win As Starc Torments England

AP photo

Brisbane- Mitchell Starc has been menacing England with the ball in this Ashes series. Now he's doing damage with the bat, too.

At stumps on Day 3 of the second test, England was teetering on 134-6 in its second innings and still needed to score 43 runs to make Australia bat again.

Starc was voted player of the match for his 10-wicket haul in Australia's thumping eight-wicket win in the series opener at Perth last month.

Now he's in line for another award in the day-night test in Brisbane. After taking six wickets in England's first innings of 334 on Days 1 and 2, Starc scored an innings-high 77 as Australia responded with 511 on Saturday afternoon and then took two wickets in the night session.

England's hopes now rest on skipper Ben Stokes, who will resume Sunday on 4.