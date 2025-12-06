CM Dhami Assures Key Suggestions Will Shape Uttarakhand's Future Plans

CM Dhami Engages with Community Leaders

On the first day of his two-day district tour, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday interacted with intellectuals, statehood movement activists, women from self-help groups (SHGs) and representatives of various organisations during a 'Manthan and Samvad' programme held in Garud-Baijnath.

The Chief Minister described the participants' suggestions as extremely important for the state's development and assured that they would be incorporated into upcoming plans and policies. He said that various organisations and associations play a vital role in giving society a new direction and can serve as a strong bridge between the government and the public.

Focus on Employment and Women's Empowerment

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the government is continuously working to generate employment. Appreciating the initiatives of SHGs, he stated that lakhs of women in the state have now become "Lakhpati Didis", and the demand for their products is increasing both nationally and internationally. He praised the efforts of the women of the state who are working tirelessly, even in adverse circumstances.

Driving Growth Through State Missions and Infrastructure

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of the Apple Mission, subsidies under the mission, the Homestay Scheme, and the Kiwi & Apple Mission, he said these initiatives are playing a significant role in generating employment and self-employment opportunities. He added that the government aims to connect key locations of every district through helicopter services and further strengthen health facilities.

Vision for Uttarakhand's Next Decade

He highlighted the coordination of Ecology-Economy-Technology as the foundation for accelerating the state's development. He expressed confidence that the coming decade would belong to Uttarakhand, with women (Matra Shakti) playing a decisive role.

Boosting Tourism and Aligning with National Vision

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has consistently promoted Uttarakhand's attire and culture on global platforms. The renovation of all religious sites, including Manaskhand and Kedarkhand, has opened new avenues for tourism in the state.

At the 'Manthan and Samvad' programme organised at the Baijnath tourist rest house, Chief Minister Dhami also held discussions with office-bearers of various organisations. He said the state, under the guidance of the central government, is moving rapidly toward realising the vision of a developed India. (ANI)

