Enemy Drone Strikes Car In Sumy Region, Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Today at around 12:20, the Russians again targeted a civilian car in the Sumy region," Hryhorov wrote.

According to him, the enemy attacked the vehicle with a drone in the Krasnopillia community.

As a result of this attack, two men, aged 63 and 55, were injured.

The victims were evacuated and taken to a hospital, where medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway on the fact of war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, on the previous day, December 5, the Russian army attacked the Sumy region over 80 times, striking 15 communities in the region.