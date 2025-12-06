Russians Attempt To Advance In Vovchansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viktor Trehubov, Head of Communications of the Joint Forces Grouping, stated this during a TV broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

"As of now, the situation in Vovchansk on the Kharkiv axis remains tense. There, the Russians are actively trying to advance through the remnants of the town. Attempts to exert pressure in the Kupiansk direction have not had much success. They [the occupiers] tried to shape the situation for their own propaganda purposes, but it did not work out well. The Lyman direction remains active, where the Russians are trying to infiltrate Ukrainian positions," Trehubov said.

He noted that near Vovchansk the enemy is actively using small infantry groups and striking with aviation.

Trehubov added that Russian activity in the Kupiansk direction is characterized by the advance of small infantry groups and attempts to infiltrate the town itself "to reinforce the units directly located in the northern areas."

Key challenging sectors: the current situation and expert assessments

In other sectors, the enemy is employing small infantry groups as well as drone attacks, although, he noted, weather conditions are not entirely suitable for drones at the moment.

As Ukrinform reported, on the front line during the previous day, December 5, the Defense Forces of Ukraine recorded 184 combat engagements with Russian invaders.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine