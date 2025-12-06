War Update: 77 Clashes On Front Lines, Most Intense Assaults In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, providing operational information as of 16:00 on Saturday, December 6, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian army carried out artillery shelling near Klyusy and Halahanivka in the Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the Russians conducted 72 shelling attacks, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and toward Izbytske and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attacked six times near Pishchane and Kolisnykivka; one engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the invading army carried out nine attacks near Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, and toward Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr, and Stavky. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks. Enemy units tried to advance near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Siversk, and Fedorivka; one engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russians carried out 14 assault actions in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and toward Stepanivka and Berestok. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces attempted 21 times to push back the Defense Forces from their positions near Nove Shakhove, Novopavlivka, and in the areas of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske. The Defense Forces have held their positions and repelled 20 enemy attacks; one engagement is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy is trying to break through Ukrainian defenses near Yalta, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Rybne, and toward Danylivka. Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy assaults; two attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, seven combat engagements occurred near Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the remaining sectors, there were no significant changes.

As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Ryazan oil refinery and Alchevsk metallurgical complex in temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, where shell casings are manufactured for the Russian Ministry of Defense.